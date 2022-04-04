Although some may loath their 9-5 jobs, others actually enjoy theirs. A 9-5 is a full-time job that keeps you in the office from 9 am till 5 pm. It is ok to own a business and be a boss, and it is also ok to want to be in a regimented and structured organization where one knows that one gets paid by the end of the month, whether sales are made or not for the month’s job.
Self-employment: Is entrepreneurship for everyone? (A Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)
Everyone cannot be self-employed or be their boss, and that is a known fact.
The misconception over time is that people who usually do a 9 -5 are unhappy, not doing well for themselves, or trapped; people are quick to say, “why not start a business, be your boss’’. Yes, it is pleasing to the ears when someone says they are the owner of a brand or a company, but in the bid to follow the ‘being a CEO/Boss trend, a lot have been subjected to pressure, debts, and consequently, fold up.
The idea that everyone should be an entrepreneur is comical; having a 9-5 job is not bad; many people are trolled on social media for choosing not to leave their jobs because they enjoy the routine and structure of a 9-5 gives.
What is bad is working in a toxic and unhealthy environment, and sadly, this is where most people find themselves, which often leads to them quitting and starting their businesses. Starting a business, however, is not an easy feat either. The mental, physical and financial stress that comes with it, especially in its early phase, is not something everyone wants to go through.
Success is not one-routed; while others may attain success by establishing a self-managed business, others achieve success in their career by working for and with others. At the end of the day, everyone should find what works for them and not try to ridicule others when they do not follow that same route.
