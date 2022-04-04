Self-employment: Is entrepreneurship for everyone? (A Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

The misconception over time is that people who usually do a 9 -5 are unhappy, not doing well for themselves, or trapped; people are quick to say, “why not start a business, be your boss’’. Yes, it is pleasing to the ears when someone says they are the owner of a brand or a company, but in the bid to follow the ‘being a CEO/Boss trend, a lot have been subjected to pressure, debts, and consequently, fold up.

The idea that everyone should be an entrepreneur is comical; having a 9-5 job is not bad; many people are trolled on social media for choosing not to leave their jobs because they enjoy the routine and structure of a 9-5 gives.

What is bad is working in a toxic and unhealthy environment, and sadly, this is where most people find themselves, which often leads to them quitting and starting their businesses. Starting a business, however, is not an easy feat either. The mental, physical and financial stress that comes with it, especially in its early phase, is not something everyone wants to go through.