See how 9mobile mentored entrepreneurs, start-ups at The Hack

It was evident that participants looked forward to learning new things from the faculty as they soaked and actively participated in the sessions.

Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (TriciaBiz) shared six growth hacks with the participants to overcome current and future challenges against expansion. She also discussed market penetration and development, sales channel optimization and promotions.

To demonstrate the practicality of these hacks, she broke the participants into eight groups where they brainstormed and made elevator pitches to the faculty in a lively and interactive session where immediate feedback was provided.

Fittingly, the event was not just about learning how to scale your business; it had its light moments with music, entertainment, and a raffle draw.

Manager, Fixed Solutions, 9mobile, Adedolapo Ilelaboye, and Manager, Enterprise Marketing, 9mobile, Oluwasegun Daodu, also discussed 'Enterprise Cloud Solution' and 'Enterprise ComboPak' with the participants.

9mobile Cloud Solutions Marketplace is an e-commerce platform where all cloud-based software products and services can be purchased from by both 9Mobile and non-9Mobile subscribers.

9mobile will take The Hack around Nigeria to guide business owners in simple and practical ways to improve their businesses.

Watch exciting highlights here

