RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN working with SEC on cryptocurrencies trading regulation in Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for better understanding and regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country.

CBN working with SEC on cryptocurrencies trading regulation in Nigeria

Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

The Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, said this at the 2021 first post-Capital Market Committee (CMC) virtual news conference.

Recommended articles

Yuguda said that the commission was in discussion with the CBN for better understanding and regulation of the crypto assets market.

He said that the commission had suspended the implementation of crypto assets guidelines due to lack of access to Nigerian bank accounts.

We are in discussion with CBN for both understanding and better regulating of this market.

“We will be able to come back to you later to inform you of the outcome of these engagements.

“But because of the lack of access to commercial bank accounts, we had to suspend our own guidelines of September 2020, the implementation of that circular is suspended until these operators are able to have access to Nigerian bank accounts.

“Remember that nobody operates in the Nigerian capital market if that person does not have access to a Nigerian bank account,” he said.

Yuguda, however, said that SEC remained very supportive of Fintechs and had invested so much in developing a framework to support their operations.

“Let me say that the SEC remains very supportive of fintechs.

“We have invested so much in developing a framework for supporting fintechs in the various areas and fintechs are acting in areas of crowdfunding, investment advice and cryptocurrencies and the like,” he said.

Yuguda said that the market had been disrupted by the apex bank prohibition on access to Nigerian bank accounts by crypto exchange.

“In all other areas, nothing has changed, but in the area of crypto assets, you know that with the recent prohibition by the CBN on access to Nigerian bank accounts by crypto exchanges, that market has been disrupted.

“And the truth of the matter is that while the SEC had issued guidelines in September 2020 aimed at regulating this market, for now for all intents and purposes, because these exchanges do not have access to commercial bank accounts in Nigeria the market for now does not exist,” he said.

According to him, the commission recognises the impact of FinTechs on capital market activities.

He assured the public that SEC would remain accommodative of this development.

“We shall continue to engage players and support them to operate lawfully.

“Our aim is to ensure the delivery of safe products and services without stifling innovation,” Yuguda said.

He, therefore, encouraged FinTech firms to approach the Commission for due registration and desist from operating illegally.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife