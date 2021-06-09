Seamfix expands global footprints with the opening of a new UK branch

“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprints as we have been laying a foundation for years and it is an important milestone for us as it opens room for broader transformation and more opportunities,” said Chimezie Emewulu, The Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With over 13 years of experience in the technology industry, Seamfix has grown into a trend-setting multinational with operations in 2 African countries, Nigeria and Uganda, and now the United Kingdom. Her solutions are currently being used by businesses and organizations across Africa.

According to the Executive Director (ED), Mr Chibuzor Onwurah, “extending our footprints globally stands as a reminder of our continued promise to support and invest in the communities we serve both home and abroad. We also believe in investing in the communities we live in both home and abroad by meeting critical needs and empowering customers through our various array of technology solutions”.

Pulse Nigeria

Seamfix is committed to putting customers at the forefront of her business goals by developing relationships with both local and international businesses. The company is excited to deepen these relationships while also broadening its reach to other businesses and individuals all over the world who would benefit from her services.

Seamfix strives to seamlessly automate complex processes for organizations to be more productive, make their customers happy and boost revenues. Learn more.