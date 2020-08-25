Schneider Electric has launched a range of smart solutions adapted to the Nigerian environment.

The company says these products will drive down the cost of power disruptions.

The Nigerian economy loses as much as US $29 billion to power disturbances across various sectors of its activities annually, according to World Bank data.

From high maintenance cost for appliances and installations, to electrical fires and loss of lives, power disruptions and total blackouts continue to plague businesses and households in Africa's largest economy.

These range of products are categorised as critical power management, smart home and distribution solutions.

According to the Head of Partner and Buildings Business for Schneider Electric, Anglophone West Africa, Mojola Ola, “these solutions are safe because they avoid electrical fires; are efficient in helping one save money by reducing energy spend; are reliable by preventing failure of electrical distribution; and are compliant because they demonstrate Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability, a key policy for the company.

Schneider Electric GIZ ToT outdoor practical

"With the right tools, you can leverage data for: space management, occupant well-being, occupant engagement, and operational efficiency.

“These products lead to reduction in maintenance, increase in productivity and reduction in CO2 emission.

“They will help customers reinvent buildings, particularly those of financial institutions, hotels, airports, healthcare, offices and even homes.”

Targeting operational efficiency, one of Schneider Electric’s new technology makes provision for smarter cleaning, optimized building management and power systems, as well as better management of amenities, the company says.