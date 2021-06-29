RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Firm to host Innovation Day 2021, emphasize link between digitization and sustainability

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

There will be shared insights on the use of digital technologies to power a more sustainable and resilient future.

L-R: Albert Fuchet, Cluster President, Anglophone Africa, Schneider Electric; Christophe Begat, Managing Director, Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric, Alhaji Bola Azeez, CEO, Bolamark Engineering Limited, Mojola Ola, Head, Building Business, Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric; Nurudeen Oyedeji, Channel Manager, Anglophone West Africa; Ifeanyi Odoh, Head, Offer Marketing and Business Development, Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric. [NAN]
L-R: Albert Fuchet, Cluster President, Anglophone Africa, Schneider Electric; Christophe Begat, Managing Director, Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric, Alhaji Bola Azeez, CEO, Bolamark Engineering Limited, Mojola Ola, Head, Building Business, Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric; Nurudeen Oyedeji, Channel Manager, Anglophone West Africa; Ifeanyi Odoh, Head, Offer Marketing and Business Development, Anglophone West Africa, Schneider Electric. [NAN]

Schneider Electric will be hosting its 2021 Innovation Day on July 6, 2021.

Recommended articles

The live virtual event will bring together thought leaders from around the world and across industries to discuss and deep dive into digitization and how it can be used to drive business growth and operational stability, with sustainability at the core.

The event will feature a line-up of local and international speakers, including conservationist and polar adventurer Robert Swan, digital analyst and anthropologist Brian Solis, author and lecturer at Oxford University Rachel Botsman, and Executive Vice President of Secure Power at Schneider Electric Pankaj Sharma.

The speakers will share their insights on topics ranging from the use of digital technologies to power a more sustainable and resilient future; building trust through digital transformation; and the role of sustainability leadership to keep companies relevant.

“Digitization empowers us to gain our edge, stay competitive and thrive in the new normal. The potential is undeniably tremendous, especially in delivering environmentally added value to our customers,” said Sharma.

“Today, sustainability is crucial to enterprise viability. With a proper strategy in place, digitization can deliver a clear path to business growth while minimizing impacts on the environment.”

Commenting on the upcoming Innovation Day 2021 for Pacific, Ziad Youssef Middle East and Africa Vice President of Secure Power and Segments at Schneider Electric said, “The journey to sustainability begins with digitization.

"Business and IT leaders need to see this as an opportunity to build resilience into their strategy, allowing their company to move towards goals such as net-zero energy, and net-zero carbon.

"While these ambitious targets were once markers of a sustainable business, they are now markers of a smart business."

There will also be breakout sessions and networking opportunities for IT and data centre professionals, IT solution providers, as well as facility managers, electrical consultants and contractors.

Schneider Electric’s Innovation Day tours hosted up to 8,000 attendees in the previous years. In 2020, the event focused on digitization in building and driving resilience in the wake of the changing landscape.

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Firm to host Innovation Day 2021, emphasize link between digitization and sustainability

Nigerian Stock Exchange resumes week with N34 billion loss

Lessons Nigerian businesses can learn from Honeywell Flour Mills Plc 2021 Financial Results

Old Mutual makes financing dreams easier with the launch of Short-Term Savings Plan

BrandMobile Africa announces the launch of Kuuzza

Twitter Nigeria Ban: 5 alternative platforms for cryptocurrency news and tips

Females leading the digital space: Meet Stephney Bass – Digital guru

FG says no immediate plan to ban cylinder imports

Osinbajo reveals FG's plan to tax global digital tech companies operating in Nigeria