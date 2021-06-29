Firm to host Innovation Day 2021, emphasize link between digitization and sustainability

The live virtual event will bring together thought leaders from around the world and across industries to discuss and deep dive into digitization and how it can be used to drive business growth and operational stability, with sustainability at the core.

The event will feature a line-up of local and international speakers, including conservationist and polar adventurer Robert Swan, digital analyst and anthropologist Brian Solis, author and lecturer at Oxford University Rachel Botsman, and Executive Vice President of Secure Power at Schneider Electric Pankaj Sharma.

The speakers will share their insights on topics ranging from the use of digital technologies to power a more sustainable and resilient future; building trust through digital transformation; and the role of sustainability leadership to keep companies relevant.

“Digitization empowers us to gain our edge, stay competitive and thrive in the new normal. The potential is undeniably tremendous, especially in delivering environmentally added value to our customers,” said Sharma.

“Today, sustainability is crucial to enterprise viability. With a proper strategy in place, digitization can deliver a clear path to business growth while minimizing impacts on the environment.”

Commenting on the upcoming Innovation Day 2021 for Pacific, Ziad Youssef Middle East and Africa Vice President of Secure Power and Segments at Schneider Electric said, “The journey to sustainability begins with digitization.

"Business and IT leaders need to see this as an opportunity to build resilience into their strategy, allowing their company to move towards goals such as net-zero energy, and net-zero carbon.

"While these ambitious targets were once markers of a sustainable business, they are now markers of a smart business."

There will also be breakout sessions and networking opportunities for IT and data centre professionals, IT solution providers, as well as facility managers, electrical consultants and contractors.