Electric firm unveils ultra smart features to deal with irregular power supply challenge in Nigeria

Power surge, which is a temporary increase in voltage on a power line (usually 10 percent to 35 percent above normal voltage and can last between a few milliseconds to several minutes) is also a common feature in Africa's largest economy.

According to the Schneider Electric Channels Sales Manager, Oluwaseun Oloyede, the APC Back-UPS is applicable for a home environment, especially for basic appliances like personal computer, projector, television, security camera, and home automation systems.

It is designed for critical application such as servers and Automated Teller Machine (ATM). In other words, it is for critical business devices. It comes in series, which include Easy UPS SMV, Smart UPS SMC, SMT, and SMX.

Similarly, APC Easy UPS SRV and Smart UPS SRT/SRTG online series are designed for a harsh power environment, especially on a critical mission equipment like medical equipment, servers, and storage devices.

“This time around, we are starting from the entry-level. We are increasing the capacity, giving more power and voltage range, adding features for customers to interact with the UPS, and helping them to be able to get value for their money.

"Our UPS comes with two years warranty standard, but this time around, they get value much more for money, more power at a cheaper price,” Oloyede said.

He further explained that with the Switch Outlet Group, which both the Line Interactive Smart UPS and Online UPS come with, and the Smart Slots that allow for network management card to be used on the USP, the UPS attends to the specific individual needs of a customer at every point in time.