Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and digital transformation, has stated its readiness to reinforce capacity building initiatives in Nigeria for its indigenous engineers and new intakes.

The General Manager, Process Automation, Schneider Electric (West Africa) Ajibola Akindele, while reiterating Schneider’s commitment towards capacity building and local content entrenchment, stated that exposing the staff to technical trainings would translate into a multiplier effect on the immediate locality and beyond as they come back to train others and also provide technical services even to other African countries.

“We continue to expose our staff to foreign training and they return to train others back in Nigeria and service other African countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Cote d’ Ivoire and Uganda,” he said.

In addition to training for its engineers, Schneider Electric has commissioned a JAMB exam centre in Bonny Kingdom for the youths on the Island.

The firm is also deploying subsidized training programs in electrical and solar energy for Nigerian youth to boost local competencies.

Ajibola also noted that asides capacity building, the company has supported Nigeria’s power and oil sector by providing ground-breaking technologies to improve power supply and operation efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

He said: “Schneider Electric has over the years, supplied power and control processes equipment and critical infrastructure to support oil and gas industry operations, whether for LNG plants or FPSOs.

“Some of Schneider Electric’s offerings to the oil industry include control systems, SCADA, cyber security, software optimisation, asset performance and AI. Our activities also cover downstream operations like refineries solutions on controls and safety.”

95 percent of Schneider Electric employees are Nigerians, the company says.