Global leader in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Mr. Ajibola Akindele as the General Manager Process Automation, Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company made this known in a press statement made available to journalists this week.

Prior to his appointment, Akindele who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Lagos and a Master’s in Business Administration from the Vanderbilt University, was the General Manager, Process Automation, Schneider Electric West Africa.

Akindele comes in with over twenty years wealth of experience in the oil & gas and power sectors. He has actively been involved in numerous oil & gas and power projects across West Africa over the past ten years.

According to the company, he is expected to lead the overall strategic business growth of Schneider Electric Process Automation in Sub-Saharan Africa through the on-going expansion initiative of the company in Africa.

Akindele, a renowned authority in the areas of automation and electrification in West Africa, has played a significant role in discussions to help guide government strategies and policies across Africa.

In his response, the newly appointed General Manager appreciated Schneider Electric for finding him worthy of the appointment, he promised to place on the front burner the company’s mandate of driving business growth and local content in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The whole idea is to increase our footprint across Africa. This would help drive the growth across African countries. We intend to make Nigeria the hub for process automation, where we will service other countries.

"We will be hiring in specific countries to cover various regions across Africa. We will collaborate with more companies in Nigeria and help build the capacity of our young people by developing the right skillset in Africa at large,” he said.