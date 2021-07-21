Firm outlines 5 Key areas where digital solutions can help energy companies

The areas identified are Process Optimization; Digital Planning & Operations; Digital Workforce Knowledge Capture & Retention; Improved Safety & Regulatory Compliance; and Digital Asset Performance.

General Manager Sub-Saharan Africa for Schneider Electric Process Automation, Mr. Ajibola Akindele, stated this at the just concluded 2021 Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition, which held in Abuja with the theme, "Fortifying the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry for Economic Stability and Growth."

In his presentation titled "Driving Operational Profitability Through Digital Transformation”, Akindele stated that the current market dynamics have increased the need to improve operational efficiency at Oil & Gas companies.

Other challenges including an aging workforce, and the need for upstream producers seeking to produce crude safely and economically, amid increasing environmental pressures, and security threats; are driving the need to innovate with digital solutions.

With all these challenges, Ajibola said that the primary concern of most operating companies is to ensure safe, reliable, and compliant operations - while managing energy costs and other operational costs.

He noted that producers in the upstream market, pipeline operators in the midstream market and refineries in the downstream market can make the right technology investments, while maintaining global competitiveness through digital transformation.