Schneider discusses effect of COVID-19 on local content, calls for collaboration

Jude Egbas

There was a call for collaborations among the industry, government and the academia.

L-R: Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, NCDMB, Tunde Adelana; Chairman PCTS, Tayo Akinkumi; Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Elohor Aiboni; and General Manager, SSA – Process Automation of Schneider Electric, Ajibola Akindele at the 2021 Practical Nigeria Content Summit in Yenagoa
Energy Management and Automation firm, Schneider Electric, has called on organisations to deepen local content in the oil and gas industry.

The call was made during discussions at the Practical National Content organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a global lockdown and travel restrictions.

Akindele admonished the industry not to “let a good crisis go to waste," but to think of ways of doing things differently.

He said the pandemic presented an opportunity for companies to domicile skills and capabilities in Nigeria within Nigerians.

He noted that during the pandemic, most expatriates could not come to Africa because of international travel restrictions.

He noted however, that the pandemic afforded Schneider Electric the opportunity to upskill local engineers, adding that the Nigeria office of the company recorded some of the highest training man-hours during the period of the pandemic.

"It was a great opportunity to train our teams and provide exposure to some of the most complex projects. It was important that we localized resources.

"And for the part of our business that covers oil and gas, we are domesticating key skills in Nigeria to support the whole of Africa.

"We are establishing two Centres of Excellence – one for our digital solutions and the other for our LNG solutions," he said.

He also urged companies to have a long-term focus in their recruitment, as this will ensure that the aging workforce has the time to transfer knowledge to the younger professionals.

He also noted that at the moment, R&D in Nigeria is a bit disjointed, and called for collaboration between the industry, government, and the academia.

He stressed that the academia needs to conduct researches that are relevant to the industry, and government should drive policies that will promote R&D.

