Sanwo-Olu unveils new brand identity for Lotteries and Gaming Authority

The new identity is part of efforts to regulate and revolutionize the lottery and gaming industry in Nigeria's economic and commercial capital, the state government says.

"As part of our effort towards transformation of the gaming industry in Lagos State and harmonizing all gaming laws into a single legislative document in the state, the 'Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill' was signed into law by Governor Sanwo-Olu on the 19th of April, 2021," says Ms. Olufunmilola Olotu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on State Lotteries.

Governor Sanwo-Olu unveils new brand identity of Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority on October 29, 2021 Pulse Nigeria

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu said rebranding and regulating the gaming space in Lagos is "in line with modern technological and global best practices."

The governor added that "the new law will help institutionalize reforms. The agency is also being re-christened.

"It is imperative that the rebranded agency promotes responsible gaming in order to restore trust among stakeholders."

He said the rebranded agency heralds "a new model of gaming in Lagos" and that the end game is to make Lagos the hub for all gaming activities in Africa.

The governor added that Lagos is willing to collaborate with the federal government to resolve all thorny issues around taxation in the lotteries and gaming industry.

Sanwo-Olu also urged everyone playing in the gaming and lottery sector in Lagos to "obtain license from the gaming commission."