Samsung Nigeria unveils Galaxy AO4s codenamed ‘The Eagle’

It is fueled with a Li-Po 5000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A04s features a 6.5 inches PLS LCD display that has a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The device comes in various colors including Black, Green, White, and Copper.

The device supports Dual SIM and it is built with a glass front, plastic back, and plastic frame. It features a triple camera: 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) while on the front there is an 5 MP (wide) camera.

“Today is quite remarkable as we introduce Galaxy AO4s, ‘The Eagle’. People want a device that is convenient, safe and affordable. They want a device that is like a one-stop shop to enjoy watching movies or playing games and even be productive”, Charlie Lee Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria. “This is the first time in a very long time that Samsung is nicknaming a smartphone to align with the local market.

“Galaxy A04s, another pocket-friendly mobile from Samsung that has been launched in Nigeria ahead of other emerging markets”, the MD added.

With an immersive visual experience that enriches streaming and gaming, and a versatile camera to capture your everyday, the Samsung Galaxy AO4s is a powerful device in every way.

“The Galaxy AO4s is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Galaxy A Series portfolio”.

“Featuring an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality”, he said.

The smartphone comes with adequate specifications and decent specifications. Samsung Galaxy A04s runs the Android v11 operating system and packed with 5000 mAh battery that will let you enjoy playing games, listening to songs, watching movies, and more for a longer duration without worrying about battery drainage.

Galaxy AO4s comes with 4 GB of RAM + 64 GB of internal storage. Hence, you will be able to store all your songs, videos, games and more on the phone without worrying about space constraints. Apart from this, the mobile is equipped with a powerful Octa-Core processor so that you can enjoy a seamless performance while accessing multiple apps and playing intense graphics games.

Speaking about camera specifications, Okwara Stephen, Key Account Manager, Samsung Electronics West Africa, said “Galaxy AO4s, ‘The Eagle’ has a 13 MP + 2 MP cameras so that you can click some life-like pictures. Features on the rear camera setup include Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus.

“On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A04s houses a 5 MP camera for selfies and video chats. With a 5.7 inches (14.47 cm) display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 Pixels you can enjoy watching movies or playing games on ‘The Eagle’”, he said.

Samsung Galaxy A04s ‘The Eagle’ Edition comes with various connectivity options that include WiFi - Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - Yes, v4.2, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G. Moreover, sensors on the smartphone include Accelerometer, Proximity.

The dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy A04s are 146.2 mm x 70.9 mm x 8.3 mm; and it weighs around 149 grams which can fit into your purse, pocket or jacket conveniently.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Price in Nigeria

Samsung Galaxy A04s recommended price for 4+64GB is N96,000. Galaxy A04s 4+128GB is N103,000 and already available on online retail stores and outlets.

Galaxy A04s smartphone has different colour variations: Black, Dark Green and Champagne Gold colours.

Specifications and prices table

