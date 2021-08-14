Samsung introduces Fold 3 with S-Pen and Z Flip 3 Phones, offers to trade Samsung Note for Fold 3.

Samsung continues to delight customers with its revolutionary devices designed to meet the diverse needs of its ever-growing customers and the new additions are not exceptions to the rule. The new Samsung Z Fold 3 supports usage of an S-Pen and has a bigger display area on the screen. It also has a versatile multi-window experience, which enables customers to multitask while using the phone.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Danny Kim said “We’ve covered all the basics of both technologically and in its functionality during the development. Users of this phone will have so much fun with it. They will be able to use one screen for a virtual meeting for instance, while working with the S-Pen on the other screen. The camera function is exemplary; transitioning to the Z Fold 3 is easy and seamless”.

Speaking further, Kim said, “I will also like to correct an impression, which often plaques the minds of our customers. Over the years, customers have been worried about the cost for the replacement of broken screens and repairs for Samsung phones but we have done something very important about it. We have introduced Samsung Care+, which is a function every customer should subscribe to when they purchase a new phone. Subscribing to this service contract helps to reduce the cost by more than 80 percent for repairs done on Samsung phones,” he added.

The new Z Flip 3 is an upgrade, which combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity. The Z Flip 3 has been specially designed in sleek colours, technologically advanced camera functions and ease of carrying the phone from one place to another. It is particularly developed to pique interest from the female folks who want stylish devices packed with incredible functionalities.

Also speaking at the event, Marketing Manager, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Chika Nnadozie, said “We are currently moving our Samsung Note customers to Fold 3 device and we are happy to trade the Samsung Note for the Z Fold 3 device. We can guarantee our customers that they will receive the same satisfaction and experience even better functionalities because we never compromise our standards” she added.

According to Retail Manager, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Moses Oyebade, “Samsung Nigeria is proud to offer both the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 with packages that will reduce the burden of cost to our Nigerian consumers. We will provide trade-in purchase options as well as an installment payment program up to 12 months at a considerably low interest rate.

Samsung has proven its enduring popularity in Africa with the release of the latest Brand Africa 100® list. It is the first and most comprehensive pan-African study and ranking of brands in Africa. Samsung was acknowledged as the third Most Admired Brand in Africa, across all categories and number one in the electronics/computer category.

