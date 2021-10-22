Review: Is QQTube safe?

I started using QQTube’s services this year and I don’t know what I’d do without them. I started off with their free YouTube subscribers in the early days of my channel, and since then I’ve tried every type of YouTube service they offer.

If you’re looking to get YouTube subscribers or you’re not sure how to get more YouTube views, then QQTube is your best bet. I’m a full time content creator but I wouldn’t have been able to get this far without QQTube’s help.

Honestly it’s amazing how easy it is to create successful content now that I have the option to boost my videos with views and grow my channel gradually with subscribers.

Before, I would worry about whether or not anyone would see my videos on the search page but now that’s not even an issue. I’ve reached a point where I don’t have to spend the majority of my time creating content strategies to appeal to YouTube’s algorithm, because I was able to build up such a strong channel that it’s more or less self-sustaining at this point. I’ve saved so much time and energy that I was even able to release my own online course on how to grow a YouTube channel, and I now have an ebook on the way as well! It’s super exciting stuff and it wouldn’t have been possible without the boost that the services on QQTube gave me.

QQTube’s Free Subscribers

Like I said, I started off with their free subscribers offer. It was really easy to get and as soon as I completed the requirements my order started and I got every subscriber that was promised to me.

They also have free YouTube views and a bunch of other options for different platforms like Dailymotion, Soundcloud, and TikTok. I’ve used their services for TikTok as well, since it was difficult to gain traction there in the early days of the platform and now my profile is self sustaining (I still buy followers there to keep things moving in the right direction though).

I found QQTube after a YouTuber that I admire had done a recommendation video on them, and after trying the free YouTube subscribers I was just as impressed so I placed a few paid orders from different services to see how they would perform.

I honestly wasn’t expecting them to be as high quality as they were because I’d had some bad experiences in the past with other websites that promise YouTube views, but these were great and even the newer services that they’ve added in the last few months have all met my expectations.

I even tried buying services from a couple other sites just to compare out of curiosity, and I was disappointed because they were definitely nowhere near as high quality as the ones I get from QQTube.

QQTube Customer Service

What really sets them apart is the customer service. Every email I’ve ever sent them has been replied to super fast and they’re always really quick to answer any questions I have. Like I said, I’ve tried other social media service websites in the past (I won’t name them here) and they usually take forever to get back to me, if they respond at all.

The support tickets on QQTube get answered within a couple of hours at the longest, and they’re great at reaching out whenever there’s an update with their services or if YouTube is making any changes that their customers should keep in mind. Basically, you can tell that they care about their customers and they go the extra mile to make you feel valued.

Pulse Nigeria

I use their services for my personal YouTube channel, and it’s a great way to keep my video metrics balanced. If I’m not receiving enough likes or comments, I’ll buy them so that my video has higher engagement and doesn’t get hidden in the search results.

They also have watch hours, which helped a lot with that 4000 hours requirement that YouTube has for their channel since it can be time consuming to wait for the watch hours to add up naturally, and reaching that requirement early on in your channel can make a huge difference.