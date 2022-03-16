Retailers cry out as cooking gas prices increase again.

Umudu said Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas, had increased by about N1,000 for 12.5kg size and N80 for 1kg within the last two weeks across the country.

He said: “Consequently, the price of the average size cylinder (12.5kg) is now being sold at about N8,500 from N7,500 two weeks ago in Lagos and neighbouring states.

“Similarly, in parts of northern Nigeria, Southeast and South-South, the price has risen to N9,000 and N9,500 from N8,000 and N8,500.

“Prices at the depots have similarly risen to about N11 million for 20 metric tonnes from N10 million and less sold about two weeks ago.

“The worrisome aspect of this development is that it has continued to rise on daily basis for weeks now but began to escalate in the last one week leading to significant increases in both depots and retail outlets.”

Umudu recalled that a similar price rise had occurred in 2021 leading to the sale of 12.5kg gas cylinder up to N10,000 in late November and early December 2021, amidst supply shortages.

He said: “The union, therefore, expects the government to come up with clear policy direction for the development of LPG in the country to forestall the ugly situation.

“LPG as a clean energy has steadily been embraced by low income earning Nigerians in the last seven years against previous years when it was seen as the preserve of the rich.