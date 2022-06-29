Responsib’All Day: Pernod Ricard Nigeria partners Nigerian Conservation Foundation on tree planting exercise

Pulse Nigeria

Sola Oke, the Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Western Africa, said: “As “créateurs de convivialité” our mission is to unravel the magic of human connection by bringing good times from a good place, as we impact our communities in our efforts to build a more sustainable and responsible world without excesses. We are delighted to partner with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation to bring our vision to life as we play our role in protecting the environment.”,

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation is driven by the vision of a Nigeria where people prosper and live in harmony with nature. This vision further drives its mission to preserve the full range of Nigeria’s biodiversity; promote the sustainable use of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations; and advocate actions that minimise pollution and wasteful utilisation of renewable resources. For Responsib'All Day, they provided expertise in choosing the various seedlings needed at the various locations; and will be accountable for monitoring the maintenance of the trees.

“Conservation projects that help to sustain our communities like that of the Responsib’All Day, is essential for societal progress”, said Uchenna Achunine, Director, Business Development & Communications at the Nigerian Conservation Foundation. “Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the well-being of our communities and the world at large, is truly inspirational and we are proud to boldly support and celebrate their efforts.”

The Responsib’All Day is being commemorated by Pernod Ricard employees globally and is a strong reflection of the Pernod Ricard Group’s long-term commitment to sustainability and responsibility. Most recently in Nigeria, the company implemented its Safe Roads Campaign during the Christmas and Easter celebrations in partnership with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The initiative featured engagements with commercial drivers who were educated on the dangers of drinking and driving as well as other risks associated with irresponsible alcohol consumption and its effects to the society at large. In addition to this, the company also launched its Drink More Water campaign in 2021 - a digital campaign aimed at encouraging young adults to consume more water to reduce binge drinking – which has continued to impact the lives of people across Nigeria.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Olmeca tequila, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, and Mumm champagne.

