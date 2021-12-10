Recycling is one of Nigeria's proudest achievements

The reform led by Nigeria has unfolded over the past 10 years. It relied on public-private partnerships and focused on improving the working conditions and daily life of vulnerable categories of the population who survived by collecting waste. Before the start of the reform program, landfills were very poorly managed. Nigerian cities were crossed by rivers loaded with toxic substances and discharging these effluents into the streets. Litter pickers - men and women, children and adults - tried to make a living sorting through other people's litter and often arguing over choice outlets in unregulated landfills, with no protection whatsoever.

Much of this strategy involves handing over large parts of the waste collection system to the private sector. This private group promoted the creation of a cooperative and built a sorting center so that rag pickers who worked in precarious conditions could continue to earn money but in a more secure and more organized environment.

Many Nigerians are now members of the cooperative. Those who searched the landfills night and day searching scrap metal to resell are assigned to sorting waste. The teams collect objects intended for resale and plant waste to manufacture compost. They earn an acceptable salary, are covered by health insurance, and take out small home loans. By hiring these recycling agents, the site operator extends the life of the landfill center.

Nigeria is determined to take full advantage of responsible waste management's financial and environmental benefits. This strategy examines the fate of solid waste of all types (urban, commercial, medical and agricultural), not forgetting hazardous waste. It is based on an integrated approach to solid waste management that intends to minimize waste volume and favor recovery and reuse when these operations are economically viable. Recycling waste disposal must be carried out in sophisticated facilities in compliance with environmental standards.

This situation has given rise to a movement of young people who want to sensitize the general public and campaign with political leaders to convince them to change a system whose model has not changed for years.

---

Emmanuel Chisom is an experienced article and blog post writer with thorough expertise in helping my clients develop well researched, interesting and engaging contents for brands, websites and businesses.

---