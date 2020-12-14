The Cussons Baby brand, manufactured by PZ Cussons, made this announcement during a press briefing which held at its headquarters in Lagos.

The brand also announced the theme for this season, ‘Reasons For Joy’, which seeks to celebrate babies as 'bundles of Joy' while encouraging everyone to look at the positive side of life and the joy the Cussons Baby Moment's Competition brings.

Ufuoma McDermott, Deyemi Okanlawon and Sisi Yemmie return as celebrity judges for the competition.

See event:

To enter for this season's competition, participants with babies from the ages of 0 - 24 months are required to:

Buy any 3 different Cussons Baby products or a Cussons Baby Gift pack.

Take a creative photo of your baby with the Cussons Baby products or Gift Pack in view.

Visit https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/cbm7/ to get on the Photo Uploader App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app. If you are not selected at the first attempt, you can re-submit your baby’s picture every week till the end of the entry stage.

Get friends and loved ones to vote for your baby's picture when voting begins and your baby could become the Cussons Baby of the Year!!!

Remember guys, entry closes on Friday, 5th February 2021!

#ReasonsForJoy: Cussons Baby Moments Season 7 is here…N2 million grand prize up for grabs!

A few changes have also been made to the competition that will ensure a smoother experience for participants and provides even more opportunities.

The entry phase of the competition has been extended to 8 weeks, during which 500 entrants will be shortlisted every week for, totalling 4,000 participants that will compete this season.

Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition available on the website entry page. The winner of the competition will be awarded at the grand finale and will receive a cash prize of N2,000,000.

The second runners-up will win N1,000,000 and the third runners-up will win N500,000, with loads of other cash prizes to be won in the various other categories of the competition.

The Cussons Baby Moments train will also be touring various cities in Nigeria: Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Lagos.

There will be games and loads of prizes to be won, there will also be agents on ground to help you register your babies without stress.

Cussons Baby, a PZ Cussons brand, is one of the strongest brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa.

Cussons Baby has been in existence in the African market for more than five decades, providing solutions for mothers and the skincare needs of their babies.

For more info, please follow @cussonsbabyng and hashtag #CBM7 #ReasonsForJoy on all social media platforms.