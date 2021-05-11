Real estate firm to empower 100,000 unemployed Nigerians

Making the disclosure in Lagos during the Global Property Brokers Conference held at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, founder of Gtext Group, Dr Stephen Akintayo, said that they will continue to complement government’s effort in addressing unemployment in Nigeria by rolling out various empowerment initiatives that will benefit people.

He said, “At least 11,000 people joined us from all over the world for the conference this year. It’s a conference that brought brokers all over the world for them to learn how they can take the business to the next level and we are happy at the success.

“For us, if you want to end insecurity in the country, you must empower the youth. Don’t give them fish, show them how to fish, show them how they can start a business without capital and gradually they will succeed.

“We are committed to 100,000 and through this event we are empowering another 12,000 people.

“The opportunity is that we can expand the sector, we have population, people equals money. Nigeria has no business with poverty, the labour is there, the market is there because we have the population and you can tap into Nigerians in diaspora but somebody has to do the link, that’s where brokers come in.

“The banks and government has a lot to do, and they should do it, I don’t know why they are not doing it, they have to support the sector for it to grow.”

Leadership coach, Dr John C Maxwell, who was among top experts at the conference in Lagos, encouraged potential property brokers to instill discipline in the approach for success to occur.

He said, “Leadership in business is about how you lead people in every sphere and if you want to improve your business, it is through leadership. Your leadership is your rise and fall of your organisation, so as soon as you develop on your leadership skills then your organisation can develop because your business has to come under.”