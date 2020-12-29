Nonetheless, as a nation richly blessed with a burgeoning creative sector, Nigeria has rocked its way through the continent to become arguably the hotspot for entertainment and creative talents.

For instance, the southern part of Nigeria, more specifically, Delta State, boasts of an emerging creative sector with one of its most prominent cities- Warri- originally referred to as the rich oil city and a no man’s land; home to the nation’s biggest comedy exports.

Rave Warri; An indigenous event franchise attracting investors to Warri, Delta state

Admittedly, the striking re-emergence of Warri hasn’t always been very linear. The damning effects of the infamous Warri Crisis of the 2000s, which led to the exit of some of the major investors in the city of Warri, inspired an urgency to rebuild the city’s once long-standing reputation as a bubbling socio-economic creative hub of the state, thus the birth of Rave Warri.

Established in 2016 and regarded as the vibe of the south, Rave Warri is an indigenous lifestyle and event franchise based in Warri, Delta State with a mission of curating social experiences, telling stories that focus on community building, fostering socio-economic renaissance, and creating opportunities.

Known for series of social mixers, hosting over 5000 guests at each event, Rave Warri has slowly pivoted into a household name in Nigeria as a melting pot for Warri residents, industrialists, creatives, socialites, party enthusiasts, and generally free-spirited individuals far and wide who travel to experience it's much talked about signature events.

One of such events is the annual special Thanksgiving edition of Rave Warri tagged “Grill and Chill” recently held at Ogunu Golf Resort (former Shell Club) Ogunu, Warri on the 20th December 2020. The event which ensured all Covid-19 protocols hosted individuals from different walks of life who came out in droves to behold the city in all its splendor.

The experience featured unlimited music from the best of acts and DJs including activities such as; party, picnic, games, giveaways, fashion pop-ups, brand exhibitions, fireworks-all of which contributed to creating a picturesque and memorable experience.

With an intent of communicating the positives, and also highlighting the boisterous nature of the city, Rave Warri “Grill and Chill” reaffirmed love and peaceful co-existence amongst all tribes within and outside the region, whilst promoting visibility and support of SMEs.

Speaking on plans, the founder of Rave Warri, Omatseye Omamofe expressed that the brand is committed to changing the narrative and giving a facelift to Warri, by amplifying its rich culture and potentials and also using the platform to influence peace and tribal oneness, attracting investors, and boosting the socio-economic activities of the city.

This year’s edition of “Grill and Chill” attracted international brands including; Diageo (Johnnie Walker, Ciroc, Guinness), Nigerian Breweries Plc (Heineken), International Breweries (Budweiser), Bacardi (Martini, Dusse), Nestle, and NDDC.

With the success of the event, the Rave Warri brand remains unwavering, in its vision of reclaiming and placing the city of Warri on the map where stakeholders and investors can partner and support the growth and socio-economic opportunities in the State.

*This is a featured post.