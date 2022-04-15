RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Quick ways of making money through a contact list

Money resides in your contact list, this means if you have a list of 500 people, you can easily get $500 from them every month.

Quick ways of making money through a contact list

Is this really true? Let's find out. Your contact list are filled with potential customers that will buy your product or service and pay you money in return. Are you confused about all this talk of contact list or building a list for your business. It is very simple, here is how it works:

1. Get a phone for your business

2. Go and register a separate phone number for your business (not your personal number)

3. Install whatsapp for business on that new phone

4. Complete the bio information properly like your business name, email, other details and even put up catalogue of your hottest selling items

5. Decide on a whatsapp name for your business. This is the name that you will ask your customers to save the number as

6. Immediately start the "save mine, save customer" principle

Ask and watch every customer or prospect save your number while you save theirs. Do this with every discipline in your. Teach your staff to do it too.

If two customers bought from you today, those two numbers should be saved on the whatsapp phone. Tell the customers that your whatapp is very active and that they can place their order there.

7. Become a TV station. Everyday put up 10 pictures that tell exciting stories on your whatapp status.

Pictures of your products, pictures of your offers, pictures of you at work, motivational quotes, customer testimonials, pictures of your production process, pictures of your team at work, pictures of happy customers etc. Become a real TV station on that phone. Teach your staff to do the same.

8. Ask happy customers for whatsapp referrals. When you see that you have made a customer happy, please ask him to introduce some friends to you via whatsapp. This is a deliberate effort to grow your whatapp list.

9. Use tags to differentiate between those who have bought from you before and those who haven't. Tag is a feature in whatsapp business. A buyers list is a subset of your customers list. Its a very powerful list. Buyers are 7 times more likely to buy again.

10. Once a week, you can do a broadcast with some knowledge sharing and some offers. You can decide to do a separate broadcast to your buyers list.

11. Keep growing your whatsapp list. Keep saving numbers and asking them to save yours. Keep doing the TV, Keep doing the weekly broadcast. Keep packing your money.

12. Make sure you organize your order management process. When someone orders something from that whatsapp, respond quickly and record it.

Keep calculating how much that whatsapp is giving you every month. That's it. You have a list. You have a powerful list.

As a business owner, you should be open to learn new things to grow and transform your business. You need to catch up with the trends before the train leaves you.

Ekong John Akwa I am Ekong John Akwa, I have keen interest in Agricultural business. I'm a writer, health enthusiast, content creator, a risk manager, personal finance advocate, life lesson preacher and a family advocate.

