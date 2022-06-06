Pulse hits 2 million followers on TikTok in Africa, surpasses 1 million followers in Nigeria

In 2020, with the arrival of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Pulse team noticed a steady uptick in the number of new TikTok users across the continent, leading to the launch of dedicated Pulse TikTok channels in all the operating countries. In the intervening time, Pulse has steadily and rapidly grown digital communities on the platform, confirming that a large (and growing) group of young people in Africa now congregate on TikTok to get entertained, informed and engaged. Pulse’s TikTok strategy also won the WAN IFRA Award for Best in Audience Engagement in 2021, based on the execution of its TikTok content and rapid growth, especially in Nigeria.

With this achievement, Pulse is also announcing the monetization of its TikTok channels, providing an opportunity for brands to leverage this relatively new digital platform to connect with an engaged audience that is made up of young digital savvy Africans. Pulse already serves the largest cumulative digital audience of young people in Africa on its web and social channels. This new milestone further solidifies its position as the leading digital publisher on the continent.

Speaking on the achievement, Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Pulse’s Head of Marketing and Content Growth said “Once again, we’re seeing the results of our content strategy across the continent which is hyper-focused on delivering content to the young African audience - which has to be in the right format, relevant to them and published on the platforms where they congregate. Our mission to inform and engage Africa’s young people is advancing at full speed.”

Pulse’s monetization of its TikTok channels provides a valuable opportunity for collaboration with brands, who can benefit from Pulse’s scale and reach to achieve awareness and engagement for their brands. Brands can get in touch with Pulse to distribute content on its TikTok channels by sending a mail to hello@pulse.africa or through the Pulse corporate website.

Pulse

Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company.

It informs and engages Africa’s young audience - and provides expansive media reach and creative marketing solutions to its partners. It is present with platforms & offices in Nigeria & Ghana in Anglophone West Africa; Senegal & Côte d’Ivoire in Francophone West Africa and Kenya & Uganda in East Africa.

Pulse’s mass media platforms and social media channels reach millions of users monthly. Pulse TV is its innovative video producer, creating formats across all channels. The Pulse Network brings together top media assets & creators. Pulse Studio is its creative brand & content studio, supporting clients to express their own media vision. Pulse Marketing is its 360 degree digital marketing partner, providing comprehensive marketing solutions. Pulse Products is an offering to Pulse’s users that is enabled by its media brand, content and distribution.

Links: