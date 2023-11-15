Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m

In a strategic move in complementing government’s efforts in uplifting Nigerians from poverty to prosperity through real estate investment, the company has expanded its portfolio to include this exclusive new site.

Situated in the highbrow Maitama II district of Abuja, the estate promises to redefine luxury living while providing a unique investment opportunity for prospective buyers.

The newly-unveiled site offers competitive pricing options, featuring 300 sqm plots at ₦12 million, 450 sqm at ₦18 million, 600 sqm at ₦24 million, and a larger 10,000 sqm option available for ₦40 million.

Promiseland Estate's commitment to providing quality housing solutions and fostering economic growth is evident in the meticulous planning and design of Maitama II Estate.

The development is set to feature a blend of modern architectural designs, lush green spaces, and cutting-edge amenities, making it an attractive prospect for both homeowners and investors.

Promiseland Estate invites interested parties, investors, and potential homeowners to explore the opportunities presented by Maitama II Estate. With a focus on delivering not just homes but lifestyle experiences, Promiseland continues to shape the real estate landscape in Nigeria and provide a pathway to prosperity for those who invest in their vision.

Over the past decade, Promiseland has prioritised our clients' needs and promised to uphold the highest standards in all our business dealings.

Promiseland Estate spread across other locations, including Asokoro Hilltop, Idu, Karasana, among others.

Officer Address: 315, Damba St, Zone 5, Wuse 904101, Abuja

Phone: 0802 705 7730

