ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPromiselandEstate

Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m
Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m

Recommended articles

In a strategic move in complementing government’s efforts in uplifting Nigerians from poverty to prosperity through real estate investment, the company has expanded its portfolio to include this exclusive new site.

Situated in the highbrow Maitama II district of Abuja, the estate promises to redefine luxury living while providing a unique investment opportunity for prospective buyers.

Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m
Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The newly-unveiled site offers competitive pricing options, featuring 300 sqm plots at ₦12 million, 450 sqm at ₦18 million, 600 sqm at ₦24 million, and a larger 10,000 sqm option available for ₦40 million.

Promiseland Estate's commitment to providing quality housing solutions and fostering economic growth is evident in the meticulous planning and design of Maitama II Estate.

The development is set to feature a blend of modern architectural designs, lush green spaces, and cutting-edge amenities, making it an attractive prospect for both homeowners and investors.

Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m
Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m Pulse Nigeria

Promiseland Estate invites interested parties, investors, and potential homeowners to explore the opportunities presented by Maitama II Estate. With a focus on delivering not just homes but lifestyle experiences, Promiseland continues to shape the real estate landscape in Nigeria and provide a pathway to prosperity for those who invest in their vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past decade, Promiseland has prioritised our clients' needs and promised to uphold the highest standards in all our business dealings.

Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m
Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m Pulse Nigeria

Promiseland Estate spread across other locations, including Asokoro Hilltop, Idu, Karasana, among others.

Officer Address: 315, Damba St, Zone 5, Wuse 904101, Abuja

Phone: 0802 705 7730

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_

#FeatureByPromiselandEstate

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m

Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m

UBA’s $6bn partnership with AfCFTA to boost trade across Africa

UBA’s $6bn partnership with AfCFTA to boost trade across Africa

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Afreximbank, APPO to set up African Energy Bank in June 2024

Afreximbank, APPO to set up African Energy Bank in June 2024

DevCareer Web5 Hackathon: A platform for innovation and collaboration

DevCareer Web5 Hackathon: A platform for innovation and collaboration

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

No more December deadline on validity of old naira notes

No more December deadline on validity of old naira notes

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

10 English speaking countries in Africa

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

Old naira notes

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market