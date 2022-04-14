RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Prizes up to a million naira available for grabs in the FirstMobile cash out promo! Here’s how to win

Over a thousand FirstMobile app users are getting ready to win amazing prizes in the first-ever FirstMobile CashOut promo including refrigerators, televisions, and cash prizes up to a million naira!

The FirstMobile CashOut promo in partnership with Interswitch will reward TWO grand prize winners with N1 MILLION NAIRA each!

But that’s not all, a ton of rewards are still available for a thousand more winners:

  • N10k cash prizes - 480 winners 
  • N10k airtime - 360 winners 
  • N40k cash prizes - 300 winners
  • Gift prizes including refrigerators/televisions - 5 winners

To qualify is incredibly simple:

Make a weekly transaction of at least 2 bill payments worth N1000

OR

A five airtime top-up weekly worth up to N2000

Users who make weekly transactions worth N5000 will be qualified for the ULTIMATE PRIZE of N1 million naira!

Ready to cash out?

Get your FirstMobile app ready, and start transacting.

Visit www.firstbanknigeria.com for more information!

---

#FeatureByFirstMonie

