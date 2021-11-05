RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Pride Lagos Creative Enterprise Week 2021: Creativity is big business

The Pride Lagos Creative Enterprise Week (PLCEW) which seeks to chart pathways to make creativity pay has assembled a stellar lineup of facilitators for its 2021 edition “Creativity Is Big Business”.

The event is scheduled to hold November 8–13, 2021 at Alumni Hall, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

“As youths of Nigeria, we are currently faced with unprecedented unemployment and underemployment – these are hampering our pursuit of rewarding and fulfilling lives”, said Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe, Coordinator PLCEW. “The Pride Lagos Creative Enterprise Week is targeted at turning creative talents into lasting businesses to uplift the youths of the country.”

PLCEW is a weeklong event of seminars, master classes, workshops and other activities to empower young creatives and help them to unleash their potential.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2021

Digital Marketing: An Overview

Featuring:

Muyiwa Aleshinloye, Group Head, Digital at Insight Redefini

Ose Osundeko, Group Head, Digital Marketing at Fidelity Bank PLC

Brand Building: The Way to Make It

Featuring:

Abiodun Ajiborode, Director of Brand and Trade Marketing at Monument Distillers Nnenna Onyewuchi, Executive Director of Strategy and Innovation at Yellow Brick Road

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2021

Intellectual Property Literacy and Respecting Copyrights

Featuring: Busola Bakinson, Team Lead Intellectual Property at Olaniwun Ajayi LP

Building Your Music Career

Featuring: Lucklyn Okeimiebi Audu, Legal and Corporate Affairs Executive at Aristokrat Group

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021

Succeeding in the Creative Space

Featuring: J. Martins, Popular Musician

A Guide to Professional Photography

Featuring:

Richard Bamidele Eko, Visual Business Consultant

Jokotade Shonowo, Founder Poshclick Portraiture

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021

