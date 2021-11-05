The event is scheduled to hold November 8–13, 2021 at Alumni Hall, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.
Pride Lagos Creative Enterprise Week 2021: Creativity is big business
The Pride Lagos Creative Enterprise Week (PLCEW) which seeks to chart pathways to make creativity pay has assembled a stellar lineup of facilitators for its 2021 edition “Creativity Is Big Business”.
“As youths of Nigeria, we are currently faced with unprecedented unemployment and underemployment – these are hampering our pursuit of rewarding and fulfilling lives”, said Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe, Coordinator PLCEW. “The Pride Lagos Creative Enterprise Week is targeted at turning creative talents into lasting businesses to uplift the youths of the country.”
PLCEW is a weeklong event of seminars, master classes, workshops and other activities to empower young creatives and help them to unleash their potential.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2021
Digital Marketing: An Overview
Featuring:
Muyiwa Aleshinloye, Group Head, Digital at Insight Redefini
Ose Osundeko, Group Head, Digital Marketing at Fidelity Bank PLC
Brand Building: The Way to Make It
Featuring:
Abiodun Ajiborode, Director of Brand and Trade Marketing at Monument Distillers Nnenna Onyewuchi, Executive Director of Strategy and Innovation at Yellow Brick Road
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2021
Intellectual Property Literacy and Respecting Copyrights
Featuring: Busola Bakinson, Team Lead Intellectual Property at Olaniwun Ajayi LP
Building Your Music Career
Featuring: Lucklyn Okeimiebi Audu, Legal and Corporate Affairs Executive at Aristokrat Group
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021
Succeeding in the Creative Space
Featuring: J. Martins, Popular Musician
A Guide to Professional Photography
Featuring:
Richard Bamidele Eko, Visual Business Consultant
Jokotade Shonowo, Founder Poshclick Portraiture
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021
