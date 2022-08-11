RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

President Buhari reverses Seplat's $1.3 billion takeover of Exxon Mobil

Authors:

Solomon Ekanem

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has rescinded his decision to approve the sale of Exxon Mobil shares in the United States of America to Seplat energy.

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

This development was revealed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who confirmed it to Daily Trust.

Read Also

Recall the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), which is the petroleum regulatory body on Monday, August 8, 2022 rejected Buhari’s decision to approve the sale of Exxon Mobil shares Mobil to Seplat Energy worth $1.3 billion.

NUPRC’s position came as a response to the President's earlier information which announced his assent to the sale.

NUPRC stated that the status quo as regards the sale of Exxon Mobil shares was “the decline of assent to the transaction or share acquisition of ExxonMobil shares by Seplat,”

The Presidential aide, Shehu, added that Buhari's position came as a backing for NUPRC, which in its capacity as the regulator, had insisted on its refusal of assent to the ExxonMobil/Seplat Energy share acquisition worth $1.3 billion.

Earlier, another interested party, the Akwa Ibom state Government had also warned the FG to back off from the planned ExxonMobil/Seplat Energy share acquisition.

The state, through its attorney general and commissioner of Justice, Uko Essien Udom, SAN had issued a warning advising the FG to halt the planned approval.

According to Udom, the proposed transaction was subject to restraining orders of injunction in a high court in the state in Suits No. HEK/56/2018, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF AKWA IBOM STATE V. MOBIL PRODUCING NIGERIA UNLIMITED and HU/209/2020, MOBIL PRODUCING NIGERIA UNLIMITED V. GOVERNOR OF AKWA IBOM STATE & 3 OTHERS.

The state law officer also noted that the companies in question, Exxonmobil, Seplat Energy, NNPC Ltd and the Federal Government of Nigeria, all had actual knowledge of the court orders, having been duly served with the orders and/or various newspaper publications of the same.

Udom regretted the executive interference with the judicial process of a court of competent jurisdiction describing it as a sad and ill-advised development.

Authors:

Solomon Ekanem

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari reverses Seplat's $1.3 billion takeover of Exxon Mobil

President Buhari reverses Seplat's $1.3 billion takeover of Exxon Mobil

NPC develops data collection app for birth, death registrations

NPC develops data collection app for birth, death registrations

Jumia launches a quick commerce platform in Nigeria with 20 minutes delivery in Lagos

Jumia launches a quick commerce platform in Nigeria with 20 minutes delivery in Lagos

How I manage my finances using gomoney

How I manage my finances using gomoney

Approving $2.5bn for Badagry seaport shows Buhari’s belief in diversifying economy -BMO

Approving $2.5bn for Badagry seaport shows Buhari’s belief in diversifying economy -BMO

NGX: Index appreciates by 1.47% on Dangote Cement gain

NGX: Index appreciates by 1.47% on Dangote Cement gain

FG projects N136bn revenue from Electronic Money Transfers in 2023

FG projects N136bn revenue from Electronic Money Transfers in 2023

Nigeria achieves 44.3% deployment of 5G technology broadband - NCC

Nigeria achieves 44.3% deployment of 5G technology broadband - NCC

Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4

Trending

NITDA

NITDA opens registration portal to train 1 million app developers

Naira constant, exchanges at N428.12 to dollar. (NNN)

Naira constant, exchanges at N428.12 to dollar

N4.3bn lost annually as 9 Nigerian airports pause 24-hour operation

N4.3bn lost annually as 9 Nigerian airports pause 24-hour operation

Naira and Dollars

Naira gains against dollar by 0.52% , exchanging at N428.75