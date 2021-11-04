PMI announces annual chapter conference

A gala dinner and awards night will take place on Friday 12th November 12, 2021, beginning with a red carpet show slated for 5pm.

In a press statement issued recently by the institute, President of the institute, Paul Omugbe, “Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, programme or portfolio management as their profession.

Pulse Nigeria

“Through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research, we work to prepare more than three million professionals around the world for the project economy: the coming economy in which work, and individuals, are organised around projects.

“Project Management Institute (PMI) operates in various countries through its various chapters. The PMI Nigeria Chapter is a chapter of the PMI, USA which is the global body and is the only official chapter in Nigeria.

“PMI Nigeria was founded in 2005 and has over 1,070 members. We welcome members from all facets of projects and from all industries."

PMI Nigeria holds events (including virtual events) at major cities in Nigeria and is active in promoting project management to industry and government organizations.

Pulse Nigeria

“PMI Nigeria’s advocacy for project management is reinforced by our globally recognised standards and certification programme, extensive academic and market research programmes, chapters and communities of practice, and professional development opportunities,” he said.

Speakers expected at the conference are Co-founder, Structured Resource Business Limited, Ademola Adedeji; MD, PMI Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa Region, Ashwini Bakshi; Transformation/Change Mgt Lead Corporate Strategy, Dangote Industries Ltd, Adeola Akande; Head of Property, Standard Chartered, Anne Rinu; CEO, SunFi.co, Rotimi Thomas; Head, Youth Engagement & Learning, Jobberman.

Pulse Nigeria

Precious Ajoonu; Founder, Signal Alliance Technology Holding, Collins Onuegbu; CEO, Nord Automobiles Limited, Tobi Ajayi; Investment Evangelist, Michael & Johnson Asset Management, Ete Ogun; Co-founder, Emergency Response Africa, Folake Owodunni; Data Center Computer Systems, Dell Technologies, Tolulope Fadamitan; Executive Director, Media Investments & Sponsorships, Omnicom Media Group, Yinka Adebayo; CEO, CWG Plc, Adewale Adeyipo; and Partner, Olajide Oyewole, Solape Peters.

----