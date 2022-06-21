RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Petrol marketers increase pump price amid fuel scarcity

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The fuel scarcity situation according to an oil marketer would linger till the early part of next week.

Fuel Scarcity (GuardianNG)
Fuel Scarcity (GuardianNG)
Recommended articles

The development arose after the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) began a new price regime over the weekend as many of them maintained that selling at the official price is tantamount to running at a loss.

Confirming this in a statement by its Lagos State Depot (LSD) Secretary, Akeem Balogun, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said, “With the current price, there is no way we can sell less than N180 per litre.

Members are hereby advised to sell at a sustainable price within their environment. Just make sure that the price is on your pump.”

The development on Monday, June 20, 2022, led to fuel scarcity in Lagos as commuters were left stranded across the state due to the non-availability of commercial vehicles.

Many independent fuel stations were shut, while the few that opened for business had long queues of commercial drivers, motorists, motorcyclists, and jerrycan-carrying individuals who need to power their machines with petrol.

The long queues at fuel stations caused heavy traffic on Ikorodu Road, Ikoyi, Ikeja, Airport Road, Oshodi, Ejigbo, Egbeda, Ikotun, and Igando as many resorted to trekking to their destinations.

Fuel scarcity was also experienced in other cities like Abuja, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Abeokuta, Jos, and many other cities across the country.

In addition to the reason given by IPMAN, a source in the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), who spoke to TheNation attributed the scarcity to a dislocation in the supply chain.

The anonymous source said, when there is a disruption in the supply chain, it “takes an average of almost two weeks to get it back to normal.”

The source added that the situation would linger till the early part of next week because the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) restored supply late on Monday.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

How Sadio Mane's cracked iPhone screen gives him $10 million yearly

How Sadio Mane's cracked iPhone screen gives him $10 million yearly

Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Burna Boy's accuser says he tried to bribe her family with 'hush' money

Burna Boy's accuser says he tried to bribe her family with 'hush' money

Is Fayose to blame for PDP's woeful outing in Ekiti election?

Is Fayose to blame for PDP's woeful outing in Ekiti election?

Trending

Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

Deploying true entrepreneurship in the fight against COVID-19

15 African countries with the highest mortgage interest rates

15 African countries with the highest mortgage interest rates

Top 10 most-innovative economies in Africa

Downtown Johannesburg (Image Source: FT)

When this 3-year old bank acquired Nigeria's second oldest bank, people wondered 'how possible'. Now, a disclosure by Afrexibank makes it all make sense

How Titan Trust Bank acquired Union Bank Plc