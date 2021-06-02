PDP demands transparency in NNPC's planned acquisition of Dangote refinery shares

“The PDP has nothing against any genuine and honest incentives for private refineries, but we insist that such must not be used as avenues for siphoning funds from national treasury.

“The transaction must be made completely open, in terms of conditions for crude barter trade, duration, equity sharing and signatories among other things,” he said.

Ologbondiyan urged the National Assembly to take advantage of its oversight power on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure that the deal was transparent.

“The PDP insists that any process involving diversification of our nation economic interest by the government must be made open, transparent and not be used as conduit pipe for misappropriation,”