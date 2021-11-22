RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Patricia's winning streak continues; bags 3 awards at the Prestigious Brand Communicator Awards

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Let it be known that Patricia Technologies is the largest indigenous Cryptocurrency exchange out of Africa and bagging awards comes as natural as breathing.

Patricia's winning streak continues; bags 3 awards at the Prestigious Brand Communicator Awards
Patricia's winning streak continues; bags 3 awards at the Prestigious Brand Communicator Awards

And so, Patricia’s latest feat at the Brandcommunicator comes as no surprise. If you have been following the brand’s footprints.

Recommended articles

Typically the Prestigious Brandcommunicator celebrates brands, agencies, and notable individuals of the brands and marketing industry for making an impact in the industry. The awardees are painstakingly assessed by a panel of assessors who are judged based on Prestige, Integrity, and Credibility.

And so last Friday the third edition of the Brandcommunicator awards was held in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Where Patricia bagged three different awards. One for being “The Most Innovative Fintech Brand of The Year” You’ll agree with us that the team at Patricia have truly outdone themselves with the refreshing solutions they provide for their uses.

It was also not surprising that Patricia’s CEO & founder Hanu Fejiro Agbodje won the Young CEO of the year” award, whilst the Chief Marketing Officer of Patricia Technologies won the highly coveted Most Outstanding Marketing Director of The Year (Fintech) award.

Following the Brandcommunicator award, it is safe to say that, indeed these awards are well deserved as the digital footprints left by Patricia Technologies can be seen from space.

Receiving the award on behalf of the business, Ayoola Ogunyomi, who is Head of Marketing at Patricia Technologies expressed their gratitude and appreciation towards the organizers of the award ceremony and to their users who are the business’ number reason for striving to create innovative products. “At Patricia, we pride ourselves in doing the most, we are constantly looking for areas where no one is paying attention and make sure we solve the issues affecting these areas. We promise to triple our efforts in this regard.

----

#FeaturebyPatricia

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

How a school teacher was allegedly gunned down by his student in Epe

How a school teacher was allegedly gunned down by his student in Epe

Nigerian producer, Beats By Jayy is dead

Nigerian producer, Beats By Jayy is dead

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah not impressed by quality of acting in Nollywood

Judicial panel tells government to change Lekki tollgate to EndSARS tollgate

Judicial panel tells government to change "Lekki tollgate" to "EndSARS tollgate"

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

Trending

Dangote's brother, Sani, is dead

Sani Dangote was the younger brother of Aliko Dangote and the Group Vice President at Dangote Group

5 coins that could pay for your Detty December

5 coins that could pay for your Detty December

Cryptocurrency should be 'risk-managed' in Nigeria, not restricted - Moghalu

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu [Twitter/@MoghaluKingsley]

Ghana named among World Bank's heavily indebted poor countries

World Bank