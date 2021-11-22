Patricia's winning streak continues; bags 3 awards at the Prestigious Brand Communicator Awards

Typically the Prestigious Brandcommunicator celebrates brands, agencies, and notable individuals of the brands and marketing industry for making an impact in the industry. The awardees are painstakingly assessed by a panel of assessors who are judged based on Prestige, Integrity, and Credibility.

And so last Friday the third edition of the Brandcommunicator awards was held in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Where Patricia bagged three different awards. One for being “The Most Innovative Fintech Brand of The Year” You’ll agree with us that the team at Patricia have truly outdone themselves with the refreshing solutions they provide for their uses.

It was also not surprising that Patricia’s CEO & founder Hanu Fejiro Agbodje won the Young CEO of the year” award, whilst the Chief Marketing Officer of Patricia Technologies won the highly coveted Most Outstanding Marketing Director of The Year (Fintech) award.

Following the Brandcommunicator award, it is safe to say that, indeed these awards are well deserved as the digital footprints left by Patricia Technologies can be seen from space.

Receiving the award on behalf of the business, Ayoola Ogunyomi, who is Head of Marketing at Patricia Technologies expressed their gratitude and appreciation towards the organizers of the award ceremony and to their users who are the business’ number reason for striving to create innovative products. “At Patricia, we pride ourselves in doing the most, we are constantly looking for areas where no one is paying attention and make sure we solve the issues affecting these areas. We promise to triple our efforts in this regard.

