ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Patricia Technologies collaborates with Lagos State Government on tech strategy

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPatriciaTechnologies: Patricia Technologies, a leading tech company based in Lagos, is proud to announce its engagement with the Lagos state government on a tech strategy for Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

(Patricia Technologies CEO - Hanu Fejiro Agbodje with MR. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State & other state officials)
(Patricia Technologies CEO - Hanu Fejiro Agbodje with MR. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State & other state officials)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Recently, the CEO of Patricia Technologies met with the Governor & other government officials in Lagos state to share the company's plans for the region. This marks an important step in Patricia Technologies' efforts to work closely with governments on implementing innovative tech solutions that can help drive economic growth and improve the lives of citizens.

During the meeting, the CEO of Patricia Technologies presented the government with a detailed plan for a tech strategy for Lagos and Nigeria. The plan includes a variety of initiatives designed to support the growth of the tech industry in the region, including investments in (human capital) education and training, support for startups and small businesses, and the development of new technologies.

(Patricia Technologies CEO - Hanu Fejiro Agbodje with MR. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State & other state officials)
(Patricia Technologies CEO - Hanu Fejiro Agbodje with MR. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State & other state officials) Pulse Nigeria

In addition to rubbing minds with the Lagos state government, Patricia Technologies’ founder also announced the launch of their innovation hub. This state-of-the-art facility, which is located in the heart of Lagos, will be the home of the company's research and development efforts, as well as a space for collaboration with other tech leaders. The innovation hub will provide a platform for the development of new technologies and the incubation of promising startups, helping to drive innovation and growth in the tech industry.

"We are excited at the prospects of working with the Lagos state government on a tech strategy for the region," said the CEO of Patricia Technologies. "Our goal is to provide the government with the tools and resources they need to drive innovation and growth in the tech sector. With our expertise and experience, we are confident that we can help the government develop a comprehensive plan for the growth of the tech industry in Lagos and Nigeria."

With its focus on government partnerships and its commitment to innovation, Patricia Technologies is positioning itself as a key player in the tech industry. The company is eager to continue working with government officials to drive progress and bring new solutions to the market, helping to drive economic growth and improve the lives of citizens in Lagos and Nigeria.

For more information & inquiries visit www.mypatricia.co

_----_

#FeatureByPatriciaTechnologies

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Patricia Technologies collaborates with Lagos State Government on tech strategy

Patricia Technologies collaborates with Lagos State Government on tech strategy

See Joe Biden’s plan to strengthen US relationship with Sub-Saharan Africa

See Joe Biden’s plan to strengthen US relationship with Sub-Saharan Africa

7 countries that have been promised incredible sums of money by the African Development Bank in December so far

7 countries that have been promised incredible sums of money by the African Development Bank in December so far

Wrkman celebrates users with N1 million promo

Wrkman celebrates users with N1 million promo

Africa tech disruptor Favour Ori unveils latest product, Cherry

Africa tech disruptor Favour Ori unveils latest product, Cherry

Nigeria's crude oil production hits 1.185 million BPD, highest figure recorded in 7 months

Nigeria's crude oil production hits 1.185 million BPD, highest figure recorded in 7 months

Twitter Blue: New subscribers to enjoy 4 new features as paid service comes on board later today

Twitter Blue: New subscribers to enjoy 4 new features as paid service comes on board later today

So Fresh emerges best retail organisation in sustainable practice at Lagos Business School’s Africa Retail Awards

So Fresh emerges best retail organisation in sustainable practice at Lagos Business School’s Africa Retail Awards

Nigeria tops ranking for internet freedom in Africa, according to report

Nigeria tops ranking for internet freedom in Africa, according to report

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

See reason Tanzanian president cancelled the country’s Independence Day celebrations

States in Nigeria

Top 10 richest states in Nigeria according to National Bureau of Statistics

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

10 African countries that have the most number of internet users in 2022

Devil's Pool at Victoria's Falls, Zambia. [spiritedpursuit]

Top African countries to visit this holiday