Patricia relocates headquarters to Europe

This recent development is accompanied by the launch of our new and upgraded Patricia app version 2, which features lots of new updates and upgrades, including crypto swap; a betting feature that enables users to use crypto to place bets; the app also introduces new cryptocurrencies (coins) to add to the already existing Bitcoin. There’s also an automated buy limit for crypto traders, and the Refill service has also been upgraded to include international transactions.

Looking at how we have managed to dominate the Bitcoin market in our 3 years of existence, our CEO and Founder, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje quipped that “What originally came as disastrous news turned out to the cornerstone we needed for this worldwide expansion” referring to crypto trading Ban by the Nigeria Government.

He also remarked that “the decision to expand and move our headquarters to Europe is part of our plans to improve our business strategy”. “We want to play in the big league, there’s no passion to be found playing small, we want to be in the most sophisticated markets in the world, this is an opportunity for us to lead the fifth Revolution”.

As one of the industry's fastest-growing financial solutions providers, our goal is to empower brands and individuals to take control of their digital finance through an advanced cross-border payment solution provided by Patricia Business.

We presently have an established presence in Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and China.

For more information or to get in contact with us, please send a mail to: hello@mypatricia.co.

About Patricia

Patricia is an Africa-centric integrated alternative payment and e-commerce company that facilitates the easy use of digital currencies like Bitcoin, and other digital assets for everyday transactions.

We pride ourselves on our employees' knowledge, skills, and expertise who work together as a team delivering successful projects. Valuing the importance of relationships, we have a collaborative approach that is flexible and can respond quickly to the needs of our users.

Our offerings include buying, selling, ability to store, spend (Patricia Bitcoin debit card) and swap cryptocurrencies, and Patricia Refill services (everyday activities like purchasing airtime, subscription services with crypto).