Patricia keeps blazing the trail at Techpoint Africa’s Blockchain Summit #TABS22

It is no longer news that Patricia Technologies is a thought leader in the Crypto & Blockchain space in Africa and is gradually taking over the world at large.

(Patricia’s COO - Chris Izu Okafor giving a keynote address at the 2022 TechPoint Blockchain Africa Summit)
#FeatureByPatricia - Asides from being Africa’s largest Crypto exchange by transaction volume, Patricia technologies is also championing the cause of increasing Crypto adoption by powering everyday transactional use cases one Crypto transaction at a time.

In the space of 5 years, Patricia has greatly increased the number of Nigerians & Africans who are crypto aware and has continued to foster Crypto & blockchain education amongst enthusiasts.

(Patricia’s COO - Chris Izu Okafor giving a keynote address at the 2022 TechPoint Blockchain Africa Summit)
On May 21st, 2022, the COO at Patricia, Chris Izu Okafor bore the exchanges’ Crypto & blockchain education torch to Techpount Africa’s Blockchain Summit #TABS22. In a truly insightful impactful keynote speech delivered on “ Africa’s Future in the Web3Eera”. Chris touched on the possibilities, opportunities, and economic benefits that lie in Web3 for the African creatives, tech enthusiasts, and the general public.

(TechPoint’s Chris Anaele, Patricia’s Brand Manager - Rachael Akalia, and Patricia’s COO - Chris Izu Okafor at the 2022 TechPoint Blockchain Africa Summit)
Moderating the panel discussion on “Building a Career in the Blockchain Technology Space, was Patricia Technologies’ Brand Manager Rachael Akalia; conversations had by the panelists - Oluchi Enebeli (Blockchain Engineer, Founder of Web3Ladies, & Co-founder Crevatal), Njokwu Emmanuel (Founder & CEO, Lazerpay), Ayodeji Awosika (Founder & Program Director, Web3bridge & Blokeducare), and Hillary Omitogun (Web3 UX Research Lead, Nestcoin) touched on the necessity of building a skillset when pivoting into the blockchain space, creating a value flow system and equally backing up one’s effort with solid networking which is made achievable by joining communities.

(Patricia’s Brand Manager - Rachael Akalia moderating a panel session at the 2022 TechPoint Africa Blockchain Summit)
Patricia is an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions.

Patricia prides itself on innovation, skills, and expertise with which they deliver successful projects in line with other service offerings, which include buying, selling, the ability to store, spend and swap cryptocurrencies, as well as the Patricia Refill services which cater to everyday activities like airtime purchase, cable subscriptions all with the use of cryptocurrencies. By harnessing the intrinsic power of Blockchain technology, Patricia has set out to make Crypto easy for mankind, hereby creating a new and sustainable path for the present and future generations.

For more information & inquiries visit www.mypatricia.co

