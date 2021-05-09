Patricia has a new peer-to-peer feature! Here are 3 things to know

This feature which was in partnership with Vaunt an international payment solutions provider was added to the Patricia app as part of its efforts to continue providing excellent service to its users, despite the restriction that the CBN directive had brought.

In this article we highlight three exciting ways that Patricia’s peer-to-peer feature is helping users continue enjoying their favorite Patricia services.

SECURE PEER-TO-PEER TRANSACTIONS

With the absence of bank-involvement in cryptocurrency trade as instructed by CBN, this peer-to-peer feature is a great solution for safe cryptocurrency transactions. This is because the peer-to-peer feature allows buyers to verify the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency being offered by a seller, and likewise allows a seller to safely receive payments before the sold cryptocurrency amount is transferred.

DIRECTLY CONNECT WITH BUYERS OR SELLERS

Once signed up on the Patricia platform, the peer-to-peer feature gives you access to a marketplace where you can connect with other cryptocurrency users. If you’re looking to sell, you can put up an offer and if you’re looking to buy you can reach out to sellers who have placed out offers. The feature makes communication easy and secure.

SEAMLESS DAILY CASH OUTS

With an easy and safe payment gateway from Vaunt, Patricia’s partner, peer-to-peer users are able to make secure daily withdrawals of their money from Patricia platform without the need of a bank.

The new Patricia peer-to-peer feature is an incredible addition to the Patricia app and allows you to continue all Bitcoin transactions, from sending and receiving to trading, storing and fixing.

To try the feature today, simply visit mypatricia.co and set up an account today!