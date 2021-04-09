This year’s event themed “The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Boom for the Accounting Profession and Panacea for the Pandemic” hosts over 7,500 local and foreign delegates.

The hybrid event (physical and virtual attendance) was streamed to participants who were unable to attend the event physically due to limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Speaking at the conference, Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, Olubayo Adekanmbi said, "We at MTN Nigeria are so proud to be identified with this honorable profession and we are glad that we are helping to drive this conversation. This is our way of ensuring that in the wake of the pandemic, practising professionals remain up to date and add value to our nation in a changing world.”

Delivering his presentation on the importance of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Adekanmbi stated that “With IoT, things that takes us years in our auditing, asset tracking and efficiency can be fast-tracked and accelerated. IoT allows you to reduce operational costs because you can track anything, everything, everywhere and you can serve your customers readily.”

“For IoT to work, there are certain things that are critical because it is one device talking to another device. It means that you need an internet that is super powered and that is what broadband does effectively. MTN Nigeria has one of the fastest, accelerated broadband quality in Nigeria.

"A few months ago, through the honorable minister, we were able to test 5G in Nigeria. These are the enabling infrastructure we are already experimenting in Nigeria. Once again, through the honorable minister, we experimented with what is called E-Sim, this means you no longer need a physical sim on your phone, you can virtualize your sim.

"We can say that Nigeria is on the path to start enjoying the benefits of the possibility of the Fourth Industrial Revolution based on superior policy support we have enjoyed," he added.

MTN Nigeria continues to advance its Good Together philosophy, to support several Nigerian institutions to ensuring that they maintain the best standards of practice, which will lead to a better society for all.

