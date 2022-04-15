RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Palton Morgan Holdings announces launch of ‘The Meadows by Propertymart’

Palton Morgan Holdings has announced the launch of The Meadows, a smart green community offering Nigerians the opportunity to live and thrive in a well-planned and clean environment that is eco-friendly and health-conscious.

Meadows Nature
Meadows Nature

The initiative comes in a bid to attain its vision to establish a distinct market leadership position by creating world-class, master-planned communities that offer unrivaled lifestyles.

According to the General Manager of Propertymart, a subsidiary of Palton Morgan Holdings, Bakare Hakeem, “For a while, Palton Morgan has considered how best to utilize renewable energy technologies in making highly-efficient, sustainable homes available to the general market, for both residential and investment purposes. The Meadows satisfies this need as well as improves environmental quality, addresses climate change, and reduces development impacts on natural resources, being a smart green community”. He added that, “The Meadows will help to conserve resources (energy, water, waste), prevent pollution, and reduce emissions that cause climate change”.

Meadows Nature
Meadows Nature Pulse Nigeria

The Meadows is located at Magbon-Alade, Ibeju-lekki, in the heart of the new Lagos, a part of Lekki Free Trade Zone; LFZ. It is a well-developed district which is about 2 minutes’ drive from Eleko Beach Junction with close proximity to Dangote Refinery and the recently commissioned Fertilizer Plant. This comes as a plus for investors whether personal residence or commercial, as it gives their property a higher investment return.

This community will feature energy-efficient residential units designed for comfort, practicality, and contemporary style, and inspired by the resort lifestyle. The Meadows offers a real escape, a getaway that is still amidst the hub of all the services and utilities.

Highlights include serviced plots that are smart, connected and secure. Residents will enjoy some of the fastest internet speeds available in Nigeria, as well as access to Free-to-Air and Pay TV, without the need for antennas or satellites. Electric car charging stations, solar lit streets, and piazzas, WiFi points and Internet of Things (IoT) systems.

The Meadows by Propertymart will house estimated 4,000 residents in about 1000 homes which will feature walkways, jogging and cycle tracks, playgrounds, green areas and a captivating landscape gym, swimming pools and much more. It is designed as a luxurious, yet affordable residence, wholly developed to accommodate loved ones in a safe and secure eco-friendly community.

Service plots starts from 15 million naira outright purchase, with an option of 20% initial deposit for a tailored payment plan.

To be a part of The Meadows opportunity, please visit themeadows.ng or call 0703 013 7756, 0813 737 6117 for more information.

