RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

PAC Asset Management holds webinar to empower investors on financial intelligence

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Committed to delivering investment opportunities to prospective investors from different sectors of the economy, the leading integrated fund manager, PAC Asset Management Limited, is set to empower investors and would-be investors on financial intelligence and well being through a financial wellness webinar tagged 'Financial Finesse'.

PAC Asset Management holds webinar to empower investors on financial intelligence
PAC Asset Management holds webinar to empower investors on financial intelligence

Titled ‘Leveraging Your Income For Investments’, the event aims to expose participants to investment opportunities and how they can diversify their investment portfolios. You can register for the webinar via https://bit.ly/Financial_Finesse.

Recommended articles

According to a statement on its website, PAC Asset Management said it is positioned to provide participants with innovative investment management ideas.

PAC Asset Management holds webinar to empower investors on financial intelligence
PAC Asset Management holds webinar to empower investors on financial intelligence Pulse Nigeria

“Our mission is to deliver investment opportunities from different sectors of the economy ranging from asset classes such as equities, money market/fixed income, real estate and alternative investment vehicles. Our product lines are constantly been updated to bring you cutting-edge services to satisfy your investment needs,” the statement reads.

Licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a funds/portfolio manager since the year 2012, the firm's asset classes include equities, money market/fixed income, real estate and alternative investment vehicles.

---

#FeaturebyPACAssetManagement

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BoICT 2021: Spectranet wins Best 4G Internet Service Provider, commits to further raising the customer service bar

PAC Asset Management holds webinar to empower investors on financial intelligence

Nigeria moves to increase trade relations with Iran

CFD forex trading and cryptocurrency: Lessons for African regulators

Norway blames rising cost of stockfish in Nigeria on forex ban

Current Prices of Building Materials in Nigeria (September 2021)

Chude and Ego Foundation set to transform low-income communities

FG says FIRS will continue to collect VAT

Nigeria moving fast to develop digital economy - NITDA DG

Trending

'We will track you,' CBN Governor Emefiele accuses AbokiFX founder of damaging Naira's value

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [Reuters]

CBN explains why Nigeria needs e-naira

CBN

'It's a game of innovation,' Patricia Technologies CEO Agbodje says

'It's a game of innovation,' Patricia Technologies CEO Agbodje

Nigerian Stock Exchange drops further by 0.08% on banking stocks loss

The market breadth closed positive, recording 16 gainers against 13 losers [Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye]