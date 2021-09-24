Titled ‘Leveraging Your Income For Investments’, the event aims to expose participants to investment opportunities and how they can diversify their investment portfolios. You can register for the webinar via https://bit.ly/Financial_Finesse.
PAC Asset Management holds webinar to empower investors on financial intelligence
Committed to delivering investment opportunities to prospective investors from different sectors of the economy, the leading integrated fund manager, PAC Asset Management Limited, is set to empower investors and would-be investors on financial intelligence and well being through a financial wellness webinar tagged 'Financial Finesse'.
According to a statement on its website, PAC Asset Management said it is positioned to provide participants with innovative investment management ideas.
“Our mission is to deliver investment opportunities from different sectors of the economy ranging from asset classes such as equities, money market/fixed income, real estate and alternative investment vehicles. Our product lines are constantly been updated to bring you cutting-edge services to satisfy your investment needs,” the statement reads.
Licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a funds/portfolio manager since the year 2012, the firm's asset classes include equities, money market/fixed income, real estate and alternative investment vehicles.
