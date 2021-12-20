Overseas Job Offers: A Tantalizing Mirage?

Over the years the search for foreign job opportunities has become the aspirations of Nigerians youths, yet it is difficult to get legit overseas job offers while in Nigeria. When available, most jobs are for highly skilled workers like: doctors, nurses, engineers, researchers, teachers, IT experts and others. If you are not yet a graduate, you have little chances of getting overseas jobs from Nigeria. Some EU member States have seasonal workers programs for the agriculture sector; with the exception of Spain and France that recruit seasonal workers from Africa, other EU member States source for unskilled workers from Serbia, Albania, Bosnia, Moldova, Georgia and sometimes Thailand.

If you are looking for job opportunities in Europe in 2022, you might consider study and work options. In most countries students are allowed to work part-time during the academic session, and full-time during holidays. For instance, following BREXIT, UK's universities currently prioritize graduate admission for Nigerians. Truth be told, unless you have scholarship, work and study is not a cheap option, most universities will require that you make school fees deposit payment. For UK universities the school fees deposit payment ranges between £1,000 and £2,000. It is called CAS, it stands for Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS). UK immigration rules require the University to which you have applied and has offered you admission to sponsor your application for a student visa. Your CAS number confirms that a recognized university has given you an unconditional offer of a place to study and that you have accepted this.

Labor migration could be challenging for unskilled potential economic migrants, you might consider acquiring in-demand job skills or further your education before considering working overseas. International job market is ultra-competitive, usually receiving countries have strict visa regulations for companies and organizations seeking to sponsor visas for foreign workers. While no one should be discouraged from seeking greener pastures, sometimes it is always good that you don't close your eyes to local livelihood opportunities in Nigeria. Opportunities are everywhere, at home and abroad, but only those who are prepared could seize them and monetize them.