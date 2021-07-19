With the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, there is need to drive more inclusive trade initiatives and expand intra-regional trade in the ECOWAS sub-region, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Osinbajo preaches inclusive trade in the ECOWAS region
The vice president describes the TPO Network as a "farsighted and insightful initiative of trade promotion organisations in the ECOWAS community."
Speaking in Abuja at the inaugural gala night of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Promotion Organisations (TPO) network, Osinbajo said: “The vision of our Heads of State and governments in resolving to establish this network is to build a more robust and broader economic space for trade and investment.
"A major part of that effort is that the network serves as a platform for businesses and trade promotion agencies in our sub-region to share knowledge and business opportunities, and develop trade capacity in our sub-region.”
The President of ECOWAS TPO Network is the Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo; and the Vice President is the CEO of Cote d’Ivoire Export Promotion Organisation, Mr. Guy M'Bengue.
