Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says 2020 will go down as the most challenging year in the history of the world, because of the damage caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At the time of reporting, COVID-19 has infected over 51 million people globally, killing over 1.2 million.

Nigeria confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in February. As of November 9, Nigeria has reported 64,184 COVID-19 cases, 60,069 recoveries and 1,158 deaths.

The damage to the Nigerian economy has also been severe--GDP has depreciated further, government revenues have dipped by 60 percent, inflation has spiralled out of control, businesses have laid off employees, unemployment has worsened and some entrepreneurs have closed shops for good.

Importance of global partnerships

“2020 will probably go down as perhaps the most challenging year in recent global history," Osinbajo said during the 8th German-Nigerian Business Forum which held virtually.

"No one can be blamed for the circumstances that led to it. However, history will hold us responsible as individual nations and collectively if we do not see and seize the immense opportunities that the moment presents,” he added.

The event featured presentations by representatives of the German and Nigerian business communities.

Emphasizing the importance of building stronger collaboration and cooperation post COVID-19, the vice president said “as it turned out, the pandemic is no respecter of borders, and has forced us to ponder on the importance of collaboration and international cooperation in solving some of our most pressing problems.

“Bilateral cooperation is a major plank of that effort. We must use the German-Nigeria forum to snatch growth and prosperity for our countries from the jaws of the pandemic.”

Speaking specifically about the German-Nigerian business cooperation, the vice president said: “there are several reasons why Nigeria and Germany’s economic relationship is an important and natural one.

“With its population of nearly 200 million people and as the largest economy in Africa, Nigeria is a natural partner of Germany, which is also the largest economy in the European Union and also its most populous country.

"Both countries have a shared experience of paving the way in their respective continents and serve as strategic entry points for investors across industries."

