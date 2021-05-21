oraimo: A mark of affordable, quality products and customer satisfaction

Leading names do more than just create widely recognized products, they also influence lifestyle choices. It has been eight years since the smart accessory maker started operations globally, and in that time, they have established themselves as one of the leading mobile accessory brands in Nigeria and beyond.

The company which started in Hong Kong (2013) recently hit a landmark of 100 million in sales globally and has expanded into over 50 countries, with Nigeria being one of its latest hold.

The brand’s interest in entertainment and lifestyle, as well as its affiliation with young talents in these industries brings it even closer to its customers who share these passion points. The current sponsorship the Official Naija Top 10 countdown on MTV Base, gives credence to their efforts in supporting the music and entertainment industry.

oraimo’s winning strategy is its customer focused objective. Being able to make sure its products suit the core needs of consumers. The brand has extensively explored these needs and have developed products to satisfy these requirements.

Everyone loves music. For the youths, it is a way of expressing their feelings and emotions. When they walk down the street, they listen to music, they listen in the bus, on the queue or during their lunch breaks. Music is also a source of motivation to fitness enthusiast and the oraimo 2baba FreePods 2 actualises this narrative.

After a successful partnership with 2baba as its brand ambassador, oraimo achieved more milestones that skyrocketed the brand’s image. The partnership with 2baba resulted in the production of the 2baba FreePods 2 in 2020. The 2baba FreePods 2 is now the #1 true wireless stereo earphones made for Nigerians as it is specially tuned by 2Baba.

With the introduction of the oraimo watch, the brand has been able to secure its place as a premium mobile accessory brand in Nigeria and will not be stopping there. oraimo’s plans and activities will soon ensure the brand becomes a household name among the Nigerians.

oraimo’s range of products includes power banks, ultra-fast chargers with advanced charging technology, smart watches, wireless earbuds, magnetic and comfortable earphones and many more. All these products are built on durability.

To make purchases seamless for end-users, oraimo launched its e- shop https://ng.oraimo.com/ and all its products come with a 365-day warranty.

To find out more about oraimo or its latest products, follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook