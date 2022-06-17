Only Lagos, Delta, Kaduna, two others pay pensions - Pencom

This has become a concern for the National Pension Commission as many workers retired by the end of the first quarter of 2022. What is more alarming for the commission is the fact that many of the states that have joined the CPS have not started making preparations or set funds apart for pension payments.

Data from PenCom lists Lagos, FCT, Osun, Kaduna, and Delta as states that were paying the accrued rights of retirees under the CPS.

The data from PenCom as contained in the report ‘Status of implementation of the CPS by states’ showed that 25 states had enacted laws on the CPS and that out of those, 15 had pension bureaux and boards in line with the CPS.

The PenCom report reveals that the 25 states are Lagos, FCT, Osun, Kaduna, Delta, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Benue, Kebbi, Niger, Rivers, Ogun, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra, Abia, Taraba, Imo, Sokoto, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Enugu and Oyo.

While Kwara, Plateau, Cross Rivers, Borno, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Katsina and Yobe states were at the bill stage of joining the CPS; Jigawa, Kano, Gombe and Zanfara states had other pension schemes, different from the CPS.

The pension agency said that “The commission engaged the government of Rivers State, expressing concern over the state’s inability to take steps to fully implement the CPS in the state, in view of the impending commencement of retirement of employees of the state under the CPS as from 1 June 2022.

“The commission also engaged the government of Ogun State on the persistent non-remittance of pension contributions into the state employees’ RSAs by the state, in view of the fact that employees of the state would start retiring under the CPS as from 1 July 2025.”

To better understand the challenges faced by some states in the effective implementation of the CPS, the commission carried out workshops, capacity-building programs, and stakeholder engagement meetings during the quater under review.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Achor Actuarial Services Limited, Dr Pius Apere, explained that the Nigerian pension industry has been operating two pension regimes concurrently since 2004, which are the Pay-As-You-Go defined benefit scheme (the old unfunded pension regime); and the CPS under the Pension Reform Act 2014 as amended.

“Nigerian pensioners have two basic expectations under the CPS, namely to have sustainable standard of living in retirement and receive their retirement benefits as and when due,” he said.