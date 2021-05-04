On the journey to financial independence with Bolt

Nowadays, the story is different with an array of opportunities especially through tech, where young people can engage in full time small or medium-scale entrepreneurship with a means to good earnings and of course, better standard of living.

Let’s talk about a company like Bolt for example. Bolt is Africa’s leading ride-hailing company renowned for its affordable, convenient, and reliable services. It operates an app that enables you to hail rides through smartphones and via the web app without a hitch.

The fantastic thing about technological platforms like this, is that it allows people to also begin their entrepreneurial journey as part-time or full time drivers. Driving on Bolt part-time enables you to create another stream of income to achieve your long and short-term financial goals. And when you drive full time on the app, the opportunities for more earnings are improved with different bonuses.

Another interesting experience when driving on Bolt is that you really don’t know who might be riding with you and how that can expand your network. One day, you might be taking the founder of the next big thing in tech to the airport, and the next, you could be riding with your favourite artist. With such professional or personal network, you can propel yourself to the next level in life and your career or maybe you would find the love of your life- just maybe.

Driving on Bolt also gives you access to numerous discounts, prizes, and other incentives for referring others. These perks include health insurance cover for top drivers, ride-hailing insurance on all trips, fuel cards, and discounts on car washes and vehicle servicing. This way, you also save money on some purchases and expenses.

On the journey to gaining financial independence, excellent interpersonal skills are indispensable. This is an attribute you can build and improve with ease. After undergoing the required training, you get the chance to develop verbal and non-verbal interpersonal skills.

These include emotional intelligence, effective communication using good eye contact and body language, and constructive feedback. You will learn to show empathy and appreciate resolving disagreements amicably. These interpersonal skills gathered through frequent interactions with different personalities from different backgrounds will make you a better person and a good leader.

As a part-time or full-time driver on Bolt, you will explore and learn about your city. You will get familiar with the best spots for any activity and how to navigate around traffic hotspots.

To get started, sign up at partners.bolt.eu