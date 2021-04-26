Indigenous energy firm rolls out Nigeria's 1st natural gas-powered buses

Mass production of these buses have already commenced.

The roll out took place at the company's facility in Igbo Ukwu near Nnewi, Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.

Among those who observed the landmark event were Dr. Ishaku Abner, Technical Assistant (Downstream) to the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Pat Igwebuike, Special Adviser to the Anambra State Governor on Legal Matters and Dr. Mohammed M. Ibrahim, Chairman of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

OMAA manufactures factory-fitted dual-fuel vehicles to meet the growing demand of vehicles that run on cleaner energy sources within Nigeria and across Africa.

The company intends to showcase its facility and demonstrate its ability to cater to energy demands for the transportation and energy industry in Nigeria with natural gas.

The natural gas decade

The event arrives on the heels of the federal government’s declaration of the decade of gas--a commitment to diversify the economy and see Nigeria develop and commercialize its natural gas resources.

According to the NNPC, domestic demand for natural gas will rise from current levels of 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf) to 7.4 Bcf by 2027.

Chinedu Oguegbu, Founder and CEO of OMAA, says: "This is the beginning of a trend that will revolutionize not just the transportation industry, but the energy industry in Nigeria, by accelerating utilization of the abundant natural gas resources we are endowed with."

Pulse Nigeria

He noted that the buses are rugged and more durable because they are made for Nigerian roads.

The company is also expanding its network nationwide to ensure quality aftersales and availability of spare parts.

Speaking at the roll-out, Dr. Ibrahim says, “OMAA has been a robust partner of the National Gas Expansion Program and there is no doubt that the company is on track to make a tremendous impact in the energy and transportation industries.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Igwebuike says: “It is delightful to see such innovative developments take place in Anambra State. With this technology, I believe that OMAA will eventually become a staple brand in the industry."

A recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report indicates that 3.8 million people die annually from illnesses attributed to household pollution, arising from inefficient use of solid fuels and kerosene for cooking.