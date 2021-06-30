Delta is ready to collaborate with the FG on continental free trade area

He gave the assurance during a meeting with a federal government trade delegation led by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, in Asaba on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The governor urged the federal government to quickly address the issues of high cost of funding projects and poor power supply in the country.

He pointed out that there were bottlenecks associated with export trading and urged the federal government to work towards eliminating the constraints in order to encourage more traders.

"It is of great interest to us and I am glad you are moving from state to state to sensitise them well enough and to enable us collectively take advantage of the agreement to boost trade in the country.

"There is no doubt that in preparing to ensure that more states get into the market, we will welcome this collaboration because it will enhance productivity once we have access to the market.

Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa Pulse Nigeria

"We have tended to stay satisfied with crude oil without actually developing it in a way that it becomes more useful to us.

"We are glad that this relationship is coming at this time because it will actually stimulate and expand production thereby creating room for greater employment and people will make more money.

"When more and more people get employed, there is less insecurity because when you take off more people from the unemployment market, you have less people available for criminal tendencies.

"We hope that the issue of cost of fund and power supply will be addressed because it leads to a high cost of production and it will affect producers in such a way that their products cannot compete favourably,’’ he stated.

The minister, who was represented by the Director of Trade in the ministry, Aliyu Abubakar, said the AfCFTA agreement has the potential to create a single market for Made-in-Africa goods to cater to a population of 1.2 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.4 trillion dollars.

He said the AfCFTA would eliminate tariffs on 90 per cent of tradable goods over five years for developing countries and 10 years for least developed countries.