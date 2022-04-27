RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Oil price rises as OPEC foresees a surge in demand growth

Authors:

Clinton Isidore

There has been an increase in global oil price fueled by a surge in demand for oil.

Oil price rises as OPEC foresees a surge in demand growth
Oil price rises as OPEC foresees a surge in demand growth

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its statement to the International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting of ministers and governors for April 2022, OPEC stated that oil prices had been on the rise, particularly in March this year.

Recommended articles

Figures from the organization showed that Brent moved up by $0.77 or 0.72 percent to $107.57/barrel.

According to the organization, the geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe plays a major role in the rise of oil prices adding that it might lead to a large shortage in oil supply.

ICE Brent had an $18 increase from its value in the fourth quarter of 2021 to a near 98$/barrel in the first quarter of 2022.

The organization said, “World oil demand is estimated to have recovered significantly in 2021, rising by 5.7 million barrels/day. In absolute terms, world oil demand is estimated to have reached 96.8 mb/d last year”.

“In 2022, world oil demand growth is expected to continue recovering and to increase by around 3.7 mb/d to average 100.5 mb/d.”

The organization stated that reduction of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and better available management techniques, has helped resuscitate the demand for oil, majorly in the transport sector.

Due to the increase in transportation and industrial activities, OPEC hints the petrochemical and transportation sectors would require more oil in 2022.

The organization said that favorable gain in the oil market was due to activities of both OPEC and Non-OPEC producers joining hands to help stabilize the market.

The meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee in October, 2021 was one of such unified efforts geared towards stabilizing the global oil market.

Authors:

Clinton Isidore Clinton Isidore Clinton is a full stack digital marketer, small business growth hacker, and youth career coach.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

Meet the 13 Africans who made the 2022 WEF Young Global Leaders list

Meet the 13 Africans who made the 2022 WEF Young Global Leaders list

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

7 most visited African countries by international tourists, according to latest available stats

'We were best friends until everything flopped' - Estranged queen mourns Alaafin of Oyo

'We were best friends until everything flopped' - Estranged queen mourns Alaafin of Oyo

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Yeast Infection: How you know if you have one and how to treat it

Yeast Infection: How you know if you have one and how to treat it

Pulse List: 7 most popular Nigerian celebrity weddings of the decade so far

Pulse List: 7 most popular Nigerian celebrity weddings of the decade so far

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Nollywood movie ‘Sharon Stone’ featured on latest episode of US show ‘Atlanta’

Nollywood movie ‘Sharon Stone’ featured on latest episode of US show ‘Atlanta’

Trending

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022

20 African countries with the best electricity access, based on available stats

20 African countries with the best electricity access

Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

Camel trekking across Sahara Desert in morocco

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size