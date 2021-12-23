Ogun revenue service generates N29.75bn in 10 months

Olaleye said that the agency proposed to generate the sum of N56.3billion as revenue in 2022.

He reeled out the sources of the revenue to include: personal income tax, pools betting/casino license, capital gain tax, road tax, withholding taxes, tax investigation and direct assessment.

The chairman said the agency also proposed a total expenditure of N2.18 billion, out of which N349.9million was earmarked for various capital projects, while N1.83billion would cater for salaries and allowances of the workforce.

He said that the agency was working round the clock to ensure digitisation of tax payment with a view to further blocking all revenue leakages.

Similarly, the Clerk of Ogun Assembly, Mr Deji Adeyemo, said that the ninth Legislature would continue to make laws and pass relevant motions into resolutions, especially on policies meant to advance socio-economic development.

Adeyemo, who defended the 2022 budget estimate of the assembly, said that the institution was poised to carry out oversight functions on Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.