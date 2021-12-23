RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Ogun revenue service generates N29.75bn in 10 months

The Ogun Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) says it generated N29.75billion to the coffers of the state government from January to October 2021.

Ogun revenue service generates N29.75bn in 10 months. [plustvafrica]
Mr Olugbenga Olaleye, the Chairman of the OGIRS, disclosed this on Thursday, while defending the 2022 budget proposal of the agency before Ogun House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation.

Olaleye said that the agency proposed to generate the sum of N56.3billion as revenue in 2022.

He reeled out the sources of the revenue to include: personal income tax, pools betting/casino license, capital gain tax, road tax, withholding taxes, tax investigation and direct assessment.

The chairman said the agency also proposed a total expenditure of N2.18 billion, out of which N349.9million was earmarked for various capital projects, while N1.83billion would cater for salaries and allowances of the workforce.

He said that the agency was working round the clock to ensure digitisation of tax payment with a view to further blocking all revenue leakages.

Similarly, the Clerk of Ogun Assembly, Mr Deji Adeyemo, said that the ninth Legislature would continue to make laws and pass relevant motions into resolutions, especially on policies meant to advance socio-economic development.

Adeyemo, who defended the 2022 budget estimate of the assembly, said that the institution was poised to carry out oversight functions on Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

The clerk explained that the assembly would continue to ensure that government business was conducted according to the laid down rules and regulations.

'You are foolish, I curse the day I met you' - actress Merit Gold drags Prince Kpokpogri

For men: 7 foods you should eat regularly to fight weak erection

Wizkid buys brand new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV for manager

Poco Lee stole my song, $2400 Wizkid sprayed me - Zazoo crooner

Dear side chicks, here are 5 dangers of dating a married man

Attack on Poco Lee: Olamide, Slimcase, others beg Kogbagidi to forgive 'Zazoo Zeh' singer

There are different sides to Kogbagidi's reaction to Portable's accusation of Poco Lee [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Here are 5 must-have back pain relief tips for women with big breasts

Angry protest hits Assemblies of God church over the sacking of 7 members (video)

