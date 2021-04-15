RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

OctaFX introduces new currency pairs and a new commodity: ZAR Pairs and XNGUSD

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Starting 14 April, the South African rand (ZAR) and U.S. Natural Gas (XNG) join OctaFX’s asset pool—they come with four tradable currency pairs and one commodity/currency pair.

OctaFX introduces new currency pairs and a new commodity: ZAR Pairs and XNGUSD

Pulse Nigeria

The global Forex broker OctaFX has recently added the South African rand (ZAR) and U.S. Natural Gas (XNG) to its asset pool.

Recommended articles

According to the Big Mac Index of the prestigious weekly newspaper The Economist, the South African rand is still one of the most underappreciated currencies worldwide, which makes it one of the rather fascinating and captivating currencies to pair with for trading.

Because of this unique appeal, the currency undergoes periods of high volatility, making pairs like USDZAR a go-to high risk/high-reward kind of play.

At OctaFX, the South African rand comes in the following currency pairs:

  • USDZAR (U.S. dollar/South African rand)
  • ZARJPY (South African rand/Japanese yen)
  • EURZAR (euro/South African rand)
  • GBPZAR (Great Britain pound/South African rand)

Lastly, OctaFX also introduced the currency pair with the commodity U.S. Natural Gas quoted in U.S. dollars (XNGUSD), expanding the trading opportunities even more.

All these new symbols listed above are available both on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

According to OctaFX’s latest update, the maximum leverage for USDZAR, EURZAR, and GBPZAR is 1:500, whereas, for ZARJPY and XNGUSD, it is 1:100.

Traders will want to keep a close look at the economic calendar, as far-reaching news can potentially impact these currency pairs. Anticipating when these catalysts could occur gives the Forex market participant a distinct idea of which order to open with these new and exciting pairs.

OctaFX is a global Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 6.6 million trading accounts worldwide. OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best ECN Broker 2020’ award from World Finance and more recently the 2021 ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award and the 2020 ‘Most Transparent Broker’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity and its promotions.

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

Zamfara Governor’s wife secures employment for 20 members of Miyetti Allah

United States launches $3million food security challenge in Nigeria

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

2021 UTME: JAMB says candidates no longer need e-mail address for registration