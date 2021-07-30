OctaFX celebrates 10 years in business

Here is what has been shared with the public:

7.5 million Forex trading accounts opened

230,000 Trade and Win gifts delivered

over 520,000 followers on social media

43 Forex industry awards received

over 100 countries with happy OctaFX clients

500 million trades executed on the platform since 2011

more than 40 charity initiatives launched via its Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy

5,500,000 clients’ questions answered in person

1,300 educational webinars on Finance, Investment, and Forex

more than 4,600 active IB partners from all over the world.

These numbers show not only the broker’s success but also the impact of its diversified activities on local communities, especially within the social dimension.

In the foreseeable future, we can expect the expansion of the global broker’s activities in many directions both on global and regional levels.

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts globally. OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its founding, including the ‘Best ECN Broker 2020’ award from World Finance and more recently the 2021 ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award and the 2020 ‘Most Transparent Broker’ award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively. The company is well-known for its social and charity activities.